Landscape Scale Restoration Grants

The 2020 Landscape Scale Restoration Grant Application Process is Now Open 

LSR Grant Program Introduction 

The Landscape Scale Restoration Program is a USDA Forest Service, State and Private Forestry competitive grant program that promotes collaborative, science-based restoration of priority forest landscapes and furthers priorities identified in the Arizona Forest Action Plan. 

Grant Application Information 

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is soliciting project proposals from $150,000 to $280,000, which again, promote restoration of priority forest landscapes in the state. Project proposals will be reviewed and ranked by DFFM with the five most competitive proposals being submitted to the Western Forestry Leadership Coalition online portal system. Project proposals will then undergo west wide review by a multi-agency LSR grants review panel. 

 

Program Objectives

 

Successful projects will prioritize funding and other resources toward one or more landscape/resource objectives identified below: 

  • Reduce the risk of uncharacteristic wildfires; 
  • Improve fish and wildlife habitats, including for threatened and endangered species; 
  • Maintain and improve water quality and watershed function; 
  • Mitigate invasive species, insect infestation, and disease; 
  • Improve important forest ecosystems; 
  • Measure ecological and economic benefits, including air and soil quality and productivity

 

Eligible Applicants 

 

Units of local government, to include counties, municipalities and towns, as well as state agencies, non-profit organizations, Indian Tribes, and public educational institutions. 

How to Apply 

Please review the full Landscape Scale Restoration Grant Guidelines before submitting an application. The 2020 LSR Grant application must be filled out and submitted via email no later than 11:59 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020. Proposals received after this date will not be accepted. Any project costs or match accrued prior to a signed agreement with DFFM will not be eligible for reimbursement. 

 

Complete LSR Grant Guidelines 

LSR Grant Application Worksheet 

 

For questions regarding the LSR Grant Program, please contact John Richardson, Forestry Programs Administrator via email or phone - (602) 771-1420. 

