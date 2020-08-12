Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,730 in the last 365 days.

Ware Shoals Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Aug. 12, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Matthew Carl Williamson, 33, of Ware Shoals, S.C., on one charge  connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

 

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Williamson. Investigators state Williamson distributed child sexual abuse material.  

 

Williamson was arrested on August 11, 2020. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

 

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

 

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

 

 

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant.  Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

You just read:

Ware Shoals Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.