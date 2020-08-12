Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020 to the holders of record on September 15, 2020. 

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857

