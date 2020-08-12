D.C. Court Denies Attempt by 18 Attorneys General to Block U.S. Department of Education Title IX Rule

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released the following statement after the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied the motion for a preliminary injunction, filed by 17 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia, against the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX Rule slated to take effect this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020:

"Today’s ruling is yet another victory for students and reaffirms that students’ rights under Title IX go hand in hand with basic American principles of fairness and due process. With yet another failed attempt to block our historic Title IX Rule, we can now look forward to it taking effect this Friday, requiring schools to act in meaningful ways to support survivors of sexual misconduct without sacrificing important safeguards to protect free speech and provide all students with a transparent, reliable process. We can and must continue to fight sexual misconduct in our nation's schools, and today’s ruling will help ensure that happens."