JSI Awarded Several Significant USAID Global Public Health Programs

CRYSTAL CITY, VA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JSI Research & Training Institute, Inc., has been awarded four significant new programs from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) that will strengthen critical public health systems around the world. JSI will accelerate the reduction of preventable child and maternal deaths by identifying and removing persistent bottlenecks and barriers to immunization services; bolstering health and resilience in fragile settings; and strengthening health information systems and data use.

Three of the new awards are part of USAID’s MOMENTUM suite of projects, which aims to increase the capacity of host-country institutions and local organizations to introduce, deliver, scale-up, and sustain the use of evidence-based, high-quality maternal, newborn, and child health care, voluntary family planning, and reproductive health care. The fourth is the global Country Health Information Systems and Data Use (CHISU) program.

CHISU will strengthen host-country capacity and leadership to manage high-quality health information systems and use data for decision-making. The five-year agreement has a budget ceiling of $200 million. JSI leads the project, with partners RTI International, Vital Strategies, Jembi Health Systems, and Global Evaluation and Monitoring Network for Health.

MOMENTUM Immunization is designed to strengthen routine immunization programs over the lifecourse; overcome barriers responsible for stagnation and decline in immunization rates; and mitigate disruption of immunization services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also help countries prepare for the introduction and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. JSI leads MOMENTUM Immunization in collaboration with six partners: PATH, Accenture Development Partnerships, CORE Group, Results for Development, The Manoff Group, and Gobee Group.

The MOMENTUM Integrated Health Resilience project will strengthen maternal, reproductive, newborn, and child health care, and voluntary family planning, bridging the humanitarian and development divide by helping countries and communities absorb shocks without collapsing when emergency strikes. It will build capacity among host-government institutions and local nongovernmental organizations to provide high-quality, integrated health care services in fragile and conflict-affected settings, so that, after a shock, they can resume progress as soon as possible toward their recovery and long-term health goals. JSI implements the project in conjunction with lead agency IMA World Health and partners CARE, GOAL USA, and Pathfinder International.

MOMENTUM Knowledge Accelerator [https://www.jsi.com/momentum-2c-project-to-accelerate-reductions-in-global-maternal-and-child-deaths/] focuses on monitoring and evaluation, innovation and adaptive learning, knowledge management and strategic communications. The Population Reference Bureau will lead a team that includes JSI and Ariadne Labs, the innovation center at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“These new awards demonstrate JSI’s legacy in partnering to design and implement programs that create significant and lasting health improvements globally, something we’ve been doing for years. But they also speak to our fresh ideas about how to do that in a world challenged by pandemics, fragility, resource constraints, and persistent inequities,” commented Carolyn Hart, JSI vice president for international programs. “Through these new programs, we will contribute to stronger country-led, sustainable health systems, especially focused on the health of women and children.”

JSI has been focused on helping public health systems overcome challenges for more than 40 years. We have led significant health information system strengthening and capacity-enhancing activities in more than 100 countries, including the United States.