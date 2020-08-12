The SBOA Launches Online Marketplace to Deliver On-Demand HVAC Services to its Members

We have been working with Motili to bring even more value to our members with this e-commerce solution” — Jeniece Carter-Rae, President of the SBOA

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, U.S., August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Storage Business Owners Alliance LLC (“SBOA”), the nationwide self storage buying group, has launched a new online Marketplace to deliver on-demand HVAC equipment and labor to its members. Now, self storage owners and operators can purchase HVAC equipment direct online for their company or personal portfolio, at a preferred price.

“The Marketplace portal connects SBOA members directly to our vendor partners via our website,” stated Jeniece Carter-Rae, President of the SBOA. “We have been working with Motili to bring even more value to our members with this e-commerce solution.”

Self storage facility owners and operators typically do not have access to manufacture direct HVAC equipment and labor quotes. By partnering with Motili, a leading real estate HVAC technology solutions company, members often see significant savings in comparison to buying through local contractors. Motili’s direct-to-manufacturer relationships bypass distributor markups. Furthermore, its customer support makes scoping, quoting and purchasing easy through the new Marketplace portal.

“We are thrilled to partner with the SBOA on a project designed to make HVAC repairs and replacements easier than ever for climate-controlled storage facilities across the U.S.,” said Dave Hettinger Sr., National Account Manager for Motili. “The SBOA is dedicated to facilitating advantageous relationships for its membership, with the ultimate goal of helping them become more efficient, competitive and profitable. We are glad to do our part by providing reasonably priced products and services to these businesses.”

About the SBOA

The SBOA is the leading nationwide buying group for self storage owners and operators. By leveraging an alliance with industry leading vendor partners and more than 15,000 members, we cultivated solutions to enhance buying power. The strength in numbers allows our members to gain exclusive pricing on commonly used industry products and services, reduce operating costs, increase profitability, and enjoy the convenience of one-stop shopping while saving time and money.