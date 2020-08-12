Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Covid-19: MPLA calls for collaboration in fighting pandemic

Caxito, ANGOLA, August 12 - The first provincial secretary of the ruling MPLA, Mara Quiosa, Tuesday urged the people of the northern Bengo province to collaborate more with the health authorities to reduce the risk of contagion by Covid-19. ,

Mara Quiosa, who was speaking to the party’s supporters at the launch of the "M+2" project in the municipality of Dande, also urged the inhabitants of the province to remain calm in the face of the three positive cases of Covid-19, reported in the region all imported from Luanda.

 

Mara Quiosa paid tribute to the professionals of all the services that are in the front line of the fight against the pandemic, fighting with audacity so that everyone is free of the disease.

 

Regarding the M+2 project, the first provincial secretary of MPLA in Bengo said it is an opportunity to take advantage of talent in various areas of society, from academic, cultural, artistic, sports, technical-professional and others, with aim to strengthen the grassroot of the MPLA staff and add value and dynamics that is intended in the party.

 

Quirosa stressed that the actions related to the continuous growth of the MPLA are fundamental tasks, as they justify the quantitative and qualitative greatness of the party.

 

