Emerald Organic Products Signs Joint Venture Agreement with Deposits.com

/EIN News/ -- Holbrook, New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "Emerald", or "Emerald Organic Products"), an integrated health technology company, is pleased to announce that, further to its August 3, 2020 and August 6, 2020 press releases regarding the Company’s vision, key business-building strategies and new developments, it has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with with Deposits.com (the “Joint Venture”) that will expand on its member product and service offerings. The Joint Venture will also grant the Company the option to acquire 51% of Deposits.com in the future.

In keeping true to the Company’s objective to build, as well as acquire, technologies that touch people at the most important points of their lives, the Joint Venture with Deposits.com will be a synergistic addition. Emerald Organic Products Inc., soon to be known as Carie Health, Inc. (“Carie” or “Carie Health”), is focused on an omnichannel approach and road map for bundling quality affordable care benefits while extending user lifetime value.

“Deposits.com weaves effortlessly into our ecosystem,” said Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. “We are uniquely positioned, and through this fintech meets healthtech partnership with Deposits.com, the Company will expand on its ability to provide members with flexible, customized, easy-to-use tools and solutions to better manage their daily lives through care benefits that make sense. From financial wellness to health wellness, we strive to explore and commercialize strategic relationships that help make our members’ lives easier.”

Parker added, “In addition to technological synergies, we believe Deposits.com has tremendous underutilized potential as a financial literacy platform among other things. We believe that in the coming quarters Deposit.com can offer valuable content to our Carie Health Hub members as an additional service to foster an educational approach to gaining financial literacy in a safe, secure, tech-enabled hub.” Parker continued, “Personal health and financial health are becoming more interwoven everyday, and we believe Carie customers will gain additional value from this content in the future.”

President and Founder of Deposits.com, Vince Caruso, states, “We acquired the Deposits.com domain 23 years ago and it is considered to be one of the most valuable financial domains in the world. We feel that now is the perfect time to bring our vision and brand to the forefront with the Carie team.” He continues, “Partnering with a public company like Emerald will give us the ability to attract world-class fintech relationships. Deposits.com will allow consumers to learn about financial literacy while keeping their individual data encrypted. ”

“Deposits.com is arguably one of the most valuable domain names that I can think of,” noted Ari Goldberger, a strategic advisor to Deposits.com. “Especially today, with all commerce moving online, companies need a name that defines their business, and tells consumers how to connect with them. Deposits.com does just that in the highly lucrative financial business category.”

The Joint Venture is representative of the Company’s integrative mission to provide people with all the tools necessary to live a better life.

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Soon to be known as Carie Health, Inc., Emerald Organic Products' objective is to build, as well as acquire, technology that touches people at the most important points of their lives. Carie, through its subsidiaries, uniquely combines virtual care capabilities with digital pharmacy and prescription delivery offerings in a streamline ecosystem to democratize and defragment patient access to products and services within the healthcare continuum.

For more information, please visit https://www.emerald-organic.com/, https://www.carie.com/, https://www.carierx.com, and https://carieglobal.com/.

About Deposits.com

The future plans of Deposits.com is to become a financial hub that will allow consumers to learn about financial products they are seeking, while controlling their own data as they shop or research.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, neither Carie Health, Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., nor Deposits.com undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

