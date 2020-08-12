Gabriel Gaby Btesh Provides Personal Insight Into Vibrant Culture of Panama City
From UNESCO World Heritage Site Casco Viejo to the Cathedral at Plaza de la Catedral and the Amador Causeway's Biomuseo, Panama City's cultural highlights are as plentiful as they are incredible. The owner of a successful construction firm headquartered in the city, Gabriel Gaby Btesh offers a personal look at some of his favorite pieces of Panama City culture.
"Panama City has long been famed as a hotspot for culture, with hundreds of years of history dating back more than half a millennia," explains Gabriel Gaby Btesh, speaking from his office in the Central and South American Republic of Panama's vibrant capital city.
When considering Panama City's many cultural highlights, one should start with its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, according to Gabriel Gaby Btesh. "Architectural vestiges of the first Spanish city established on the Pacific coast of the Americas exist here in the form of Panama Viejo," reveals the construction company boss.
Panama Viejo—or simply Old Panama—marks the starting point for the expeditions that ultimately conquered Peru's Inca Empire in the 1500s, Gabriel Gaby Btesh reports. "Old Panama also represents a crucial spot on one of the most important trade routes in history," he reveals, "famed, perhaps most notably, for the gold and silver that regularly traveled through in vast quantities from the Americas to Europe hundreds of years ago."
Similarly impressive is Panama City's Casco Viejo, says Btesh, completed in the 1670s as a walled city to protect settlers against pirate attacks. "Now the historic center of Panama City, Casco Viejo was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2003," adds the Panama City native.
In terms of culture, and in addition to its World Heritage Sites, the Central and South American Republic of Panama's vibrant capital city is further famed for its literary history. "Famous poets and novelists born here include Manuel Maria Ayala, Ricardo Miro, Ricardo Bermudez, Diana Moran, Jose Cordova, Ernesto Endara, Pedro Rivera, David Robinson Orobio, Katia Chiari, and Arturo Wong Sagel," reveals businessman and literature fan Gabriel Gaby Btesh.
Art is similarly prevalent in Panama City, too, according to Btesh, with one of the city's greatest artists, Alfredo Sinclair, responsible for more than five decades of abstract art and one of the most important artistic collections in all of Panama. Other famous artists from the city, Gabriel Gaby Btesh reports, include Guillermo Trujillo, Brooke Alfaro, and Mario Calvit.
"From its World Heritage Sites to its famous poets, novelists, and artists, Panama City now boasts a thriving tourism industry as a result," Gabriel Gaby Btesh explains.
The operation of the Panama Canal, in particular, plus the Interoceanic Canal Museum each draw countless visitors each year, he says. "The same is true of our waterfront promenade—Las Bovedas—plus the Cathedral at Plaza de la Catedral, the Amador Causeway and its Biomuseo, the National Theatre of Panama, and Heron's Palace – the official presidential palace here in Panama City, as well as many other wonderful sights and attractions," adds Gabriel Gaby Btesh, wrapping up.
