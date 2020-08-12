SADC members settle financial issues at summit

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 12 - The issues related to financial management, definition and implementation were, this Tuesday, the highlights of the meeting, by videoconference, of the Finance Sub-Committee as part of the cycle of discussions of the 40th Summit of leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). ,

Among the topics discussed, for about 10 hours, were the report of the Finance Sub-Committee, including the audit report, with emphasis on the overview of governance, internal control mechanisms and risk management process in the region.

The programme also included the adoption of the agenda at a session where the Angolan delegation, present with 13 members in the room, was led by SADC national secretary, Nazaré José Salvador.

On Monday, the SADC group of experts opened with the analysis of a proposal to hold an extraordinary summit of Heads of State and Government of the region in March 2021, in person, if the situation of combating Covid-19 improves.

The meeting continues until August 17, with the SADC Ministerial Council Session, the Body Troika Summit, which will be preceded by the Senior Officials Meeting and the Ministerial Committee of the Body Troika.

It is scheduled to end next Monday with the Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The meeting, of the organization that marks 28 years of existence on 17 August, since its foundation in 1992, takes place via online due to the coronavirus.