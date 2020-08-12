Data Storage Corporation Schedules Shareholder Update Call

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced that it will host a shareholder update presentation at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, well as the Company’s corporate progress and other recent developments.



The shareholder update can be accessed via a live Internet webcast on GoToWebinar at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/861990973 . Shareholders may email questions to the Company in advance at: DTST@crescendo-ir.com . A webcast replay of the conference call will also be accessible on the Company’s website at: http://www.DataStorageCorp.com .

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a highly secure, enterprise level cloud for IBM i Power systems and Windows, assisting companies in the migration process, while reducing capex and providing flexibility for seasonality with on-demand compute power. The Company’s clients have access to an array of solutions: Infrastructure as a Service, disaster recovery, voice and data, security, and email compliance & data analytics.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: DTST@crescendo-ir.com



