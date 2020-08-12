TGC Appoints Kyra A. Anderson President & CEO

Kyra A. Anderson Appointed Deputy Chairman, President & CEO

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. (TGC) has appointed Kyra A. Anderson deputy chairman, president and chief executive officer effective immediately. Ms. Anderson has a wealth of experience in management of companies. Prior to TGC, she served as vice-president, assistant secretary and assistant treasurer of a diversified company focused on community revitalization through energy, health care, technology and real estate. She joined TGC initially as vice-president and was promoted to secretary and treasurer. She served as managing director before being appointed to the Board of Directors in 2019. She succeeded the founder of TGC and was appointed president in August of 2020 and the Board also appointed her CEO. Aside from her business management career, Ms. Anderson owns her own record label and has produced pop music. She has also modeled over the years.



“We are pleased to have Ms. Anderson take the helm of this TGC and we look forward to her leadership as we seek to build a successful consumer, small business and government agency focused enterprise while doing good for the world at the same time,” said Jerry D. Guess, principal founder and senior deputy chairman. As president and CEO, Ms. Anderson pulls from her extensive background to oversee the strategy and direction of the company. She is responsible for identifying key markets and opportunities for the company to serve consumers, small businesses and government agencies in the best way possible.

The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. is the parent company of The Guess Corporation and other subsidiaries collectively now operating under the TGC trade name. The Board of Directors includes: Willie L. Guess, chairman, Jerry D. Guess, senior deputy chairman, Kyra A. Anderson, deputy chairman and Lauren M. Hickman, vice-chairman. The officers include: Kyra A. Anderson, president and chief executive officer and Tiana Carr, executive vice-president, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and secretary-treasurer. The company’s principal individual shareholders are Willie L. Guess and Kyra A. Anderson.

About The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. (TGC)

The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. (TGC) and its principal subsidiary, The Guess Corporation together operate a diversified group of businesses that provide products and services to consumers, small businesses and government agencies. As a for-profit social enterprise, we have established quotas to ensure that we provide second chance employment opportunities to individuals with criminal records. Our principal business activities include: hospitality, construction, advertising and petroleum. We began operating in 2014 and became a for-profit social enterprise in 2017. TGC donates 25% of our net profits to our private charitable organizations, The Guess Corporation Foundation and T.G.C. Law Foundation.

