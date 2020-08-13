The Artist: Deep Transit: Releases the single: Everything a rhythm: Release date Summer 2020
SILVER SPRING, MD, US, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob is a Singer/songwriter and producer/Artist in the MD/VA/Washington DC area. R Mitchell Stage name is Deep Transit. Rob got the name Deep (For deep house music and Transit co's Rob travels locally by car or train. R Mitchell started songwriting when he graduated from High School. Rob's music style comes from many elements mostly 80'd and '90s. Rob is influenced by dance music, House music, Rap, and electronic music. Rob has a flair of writing songs that are ready for radio edit production. Rob realizes how playing an instrument is therapeutic to him. In junior high school Rob played the trumpet, in high school he joins the High School band. "I liked playing the trumpet and being part of the High School band.". But Rob realized that playing the piano was so much better at the time. Rob also played a little guitar and took classical guitar in High school. Robert took more piano lessons at Montgomery College and the Music and Art Center in Rockville, MD. he also majored in music Theory in 1986-1992. Robert's lyrics and music deals with positive and uplifting energy while having great playability, a style all his own. Deep Transit will be releasing " Timeshift" The Single as well as the newest track single "Embrace "On. CD and on MP3. Rob will also be releasing an extended deep house dance version of "The Journey." From the 2016 album "A brilliant skyline across major cities" It will be a vocal new remix. The track just came together naturally. It is met to be only a remix from the First track. Limited edition.
Deep Transit: Unveils " A Brilliant Skyline Across Major Cities Washington D.C. September 23, 2016-From the high school band to songwriting soon after graduation. Deep Transit started making music during the days when House and electronic music was still considered more of an underground scene. He recorded an album then but it was never released and in between then and now he releases the album Dynamic Force of Time last year. While it was some years between the first and second. He did not waste any time between the second and third as he's set to release "A Brilliant Skyline across major cities". The album is released this fall. Deep Transit started out his career back in the '90s playing venues like The Volt in D.C. It was also during that time that he recorded 'Traveling in distant speed". While he was excited about the music. He never released it at the time. Now though, he'll be re-released that album sometime in a few months, after A Brilliant Skyline is introduced to the world. Right now he's putting his focus on the current music he's got and preparing to share his lead single. About: Deep Transit- is inspired by Chicago deep house music/Tech house of the '90s Off the high of releasing his sophomore album last year. he is embarking on releasing the follow-up A Brilliant Skyline Across Major Cities, this fall.” - Olivia Rae
The Artist: Deep Transit: Rob will be releasing the Single: " Everything a rhythm". The single has 5 tracks. Also included "Keep on dancing ", The instrumental track: "Just breathe". Rob realize music was apart of him. It is therapy for me just to set down and write and be creative.
