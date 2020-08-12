Zyter Introduces COVID-19 Suite

Four Integrated or Stand-Alone Tools Help Organizations Keep Personnel Safe During COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Maryland, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter®, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the availability of the Zyter COVID-19 Suite™, consisting of four integrated digital screening, thermal imaging, contact tracing and monitoring tools to help organizations keep personnel safe from spreading the COVID-19 virus in their work environment. Also available as stand-alone solutions, each component of the suite is available now and can be deployed quickly in hospitals, healthcare settings, office buildings, stadiums, across school campuses, retail distribution centers, enterprise offices, and any organization in which large groups of people are in close proximity.

“COVID-19 has dramatically changed the way we live and work,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “The Zyter COVID-19 Suite provides organizations of all types and sizes a secure and comprehensive way to adapt to the new normal, remain open, and lessen the risk of COVID-19 infections among personnel.”

The Zyter COVID-19 Suite integrates smart digital technologies to ensure the safety of enterprise premises through:

• Digital self-assessment health surveys on mobile devices

• Thermal mass temperature screening and alerts

• Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing

• Continuous real-time monitoring on a cloud-based portal

The four components of the Zyter COVID-19 Suite are designed to work together to provide an organization with a comprehensive strategy for reducing the risk of COVID-19. They include:

• Zyter Daily Health Pass™ − Zyter Daily Pass is an AI-driven, digital health self-assessment survey in which persons respond to questions about any possible exposure to COVID-19. Individuals can download the Zyter Daily Pass mobile app to their phone, answer the questions, and scan the survey barcode at a digital kiosk at the building entrance. Alternatively, they can complete and submit the survey on the kiosk’s touchscreen. Individuals who certify that they are not a known COVID-19 risk by answering “no” to all questions are automatically given a green day pass with their name and date stamp. Those persons who answer “yes” to any questions receive a red pass denying them entrance, and may be redirected for additional screening.

• Zyter ThermalAlert™ − Zyter ThermalAlert is a dual spectrum, thermal imaging solution that delivers continuous, real-time, non-contact temperature monitoring. It is able to measure the body temperature (between 86 – 113 degrees Fahrenheit) of up to six people simultaneously within the temperature detection zone from a distance of up to 20 feet, much farther than the 1-6 feet industry average. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) noted that 83 to 99 percent of people with a coronavirus infection will have a fever.1 Persons are screened with the Zyter ThermalAlert system as they walk through a building entrance, board a mass transportation vehicle such as a school bus, or drive into a parking lot. With a detection time of less than one second and accuracy of ≤ ± 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit, the Zyter thermal camera sends smart alerts instantly to monitors at the entrance. If one or more persons are identified by the system as having an elevated body temperature, they can be redirected by security personnel or an administrator for additional screening.

• Zyter Digital Contact Tracing™ − The Zyter Digital Contact Tracing solution consists of smart Bluetooth-enable wristbands worn by employees to track and record real-time data on their proximity to each other on a daily basis. In the event of a COVID-19 breakout, Digital Contact Tracing data identifies persons who may have been in close contact with the colleague who has tested positive. According to the CDC, COVID-19 can also be spread by persons who are asymptomatic and appear healthy. If an asymptomatic employee on the job, for example, tests positive for COVID-19 at any point, management can access the data within the Zyter Digital Contact Tracing app to immediately see who was in close contact with the infected person over the past 14 days. Those persons can be directed to self-quarantine for 14 days and advised to see a doctor if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

• Zyter Enterprise Portal™ − The Zyter Enterprise Portal provides a comprehensive, holistic view of alerts and other data pushed to the cloud from all of the components of the Zyter COVID-19 Suite. This secure, cloud-based Portal allows data to be immediately available and easily accessible by care teams, management, and administrators so that they can respond quickly to any COVID-19 events. Interactive dashboards and analytics deliver real-time information that help management gain better understanding of the impact any past COVID-19 events, discover patterns and hotspots, and proactively react to future events.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. The platform’s open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.zyter.com

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/29/opinion/coronavirus-kinsa-thermometer.html

