FreshBooks Launches Mileage Tracking on iOS App

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries, today announced its new Mileage Tracking feature.

Now, small business owners using the Mileage Tracking feature in the FreshBooks iOS app can:

Automatically track their mileage on the FreshBooks iOS app as they drive, and with one-swipe, categorize as personal or business-related

Be organized and ready to maximize their deductions at tax time

View an estimate of their potential tax deduction at any time, and download and share mileage reports whenever needed

“Business mileage can add up fast, and FreshBooks research shows that only half of small business owners say they track mileage today,” said Mike McDerment, CEO and Co-founder of FreshBooks. “Adding Mileage Tracking right inside FreshBooks makes it easier-than-ever for our customers to keep everything organized in one place and maximize their tax deductions.”

“Keeping track of business travel can be a real headache. Most of my current clients are local, so I’ve used Google Maps to figure out the distance a few days before a meeting, but I’ve rarely logged the miles directly,” said Justin Spencer, Owner of SpencerSEM, a Florida-based search engine marketing, optimization and analytics consultancy. “Having the FreshBooks Mileage Tracker running in the background on my phone means I don’t even have to think about tracking my drives. And the less time I spend on the administrative side of my business, the more time I can spend focused on my clients.”

Mileage Tracking is currently available on the FreshBooks iOS app for all customers based in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. More information about Mileage Tracking -- and tax time advice for small business owners -- can be found on the FreshBooks blog.

Since 2004, FreshBooks has helped more than 20 million people in 100+ countries around the world to easily send invoices, track time, manage expenses and get paid online. FreshBooks’ mission is to reshape the world to suit the needs of self-employed professionals and their teams.

About FreshBooks

