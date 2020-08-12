Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Updates (12 August 2020)

WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Download logo

Today, 373 COVID19 patients, 16 recoveries and 7 deaths have been reported by the NCDC in Libya. The updated total is 6302 patients; of whom 132 died and 740 recovered, while 5430 patients are still being hospitalized.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Updates (12 August 2020)

