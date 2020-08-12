Acacia Drives Coherent Technology to New Point-to-Point Edge and Access Networks

Delivers the Performance, Scalability and Operational Efficiency Needed for Service Provider Networks Offering 5G Wireless and Enterprise Services

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc . (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced it is sampling new 100G coherent pluggable solutions specifically designed for optimization in edge and access applications with unamplified links up to 120km. Offered in a QSFP-DD form factor widely used for client-optics, Acacia’s new 100G coherent point-to-point (P2P) edge and access solutions were designed to provide network operators the ability to scale to higher data rates to meet growing bandwidth demands over some of the most challenging optical links, while also providing operational simplicity that may lead to overall network savings.



“Acacia has a long-standing track record of driving coherent into new market applications by delivering the technology, scalability, feature set, and innovation that service providers need to maintain and grow their networks over time,” said Anuj Malik, Director of Product Management at Acacia Communications. “Leveraging our 10 years of high-performance coherent transmission expertise, we specifically designed our new 100G coherent P2P solutions to meet the needs of edge and access applications in terms of form factor, power consumption and cost, building on our technology leadership in silicon photonics and low-power DSPs.”

Compared to alternative direct-detect solutions, coherent P2P solutions are extremely tolerant to fiber types, chromatic dispersion, polarization mode dispersion (PMD), and back reflections, which simplifies operational deployment. Edge and access networks, particularly those offering 5G wireless and enterprise services, can benefit from coherent technology because it has ample optical margins which can easily handle the condition and reaches of the access fiber plant resulting in shorter provisioning times. Coherent P2P solutions are user friendly in deployment and provisioning due to low laser emission, wide tolerance range and rich monitoring and diagnostic features. Pluggable coherent solutions in QSFP-DD were designed to enable network scalability to ensure that data rates can scale-up by leveraging the QSFP-DD slots with 200G and 400G versions in the future.

“Technology advancements have reached a point where coherent pluggables match the QSFP-DD form factor of grey optics, enabling a change in the way our customers build networks,” said Keven Wollenweber, VP Product Management for Cisco’s Routing Portfolio. “100G edge and access optimized coherent pluggables will not only provide operational simplicity, but also scalability, making access networks more future proof.”

“Over the past decade, coherent technology has moved beyond its long-haul origins and is now firmly entrenched in the metro,” said Sterling Perrin, Sr. Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading. “With the coming of 5G and edge computing, the time is right for coherent optics to take the next step and migrate to edge and access networks. Operators looking for scale and operational simplicity will find QSFP-DD coherent pluggables a compelling option compared to direct detect alternatives.”

Acacia’s 100G QSFP-DD P2P fixed wavelength hot pluggable module is designed to operate over various types of unamplified single-mode edge and access fiber links up to 120km. The solution leverages Acacia’s 3D Siliconization approach, which utilizes high-volume manufacturing processes and benefits from the maturity of Acacia’s silicon photonics technology.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the “siliconization of optical interconnect,” Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. For more information about Acacia, visit www.acacia-inc.com or follow on Twitter at @AcaciaComms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Acacia Communications and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “will” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to help you identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Acacia Communications has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the ability of the Company’s coherent P2P solutions to meet growing bandwidth demands, to provide operational simplicity or to lead to overall network savings, the Company’s belief that edge and access networks can benefit from coherent technology, the ability of coherent solutions in QSFP-DD to enable network scalability by leveraging QSFP-DD slots with 200G and 400G versions in the future, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s public reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC and in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future. Acacia Communications assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Public Relations Contact:

Kelly Karr

Office: 408-718-9350

PR@acacia-inc.com

Acacia Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Gould

Office: (212) 871-3927

Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

The Acacia name and logo and the Acacia logo are registered trademarks of Acacia Communications, Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/755147de-e90d-4579-8583-0929c9776616