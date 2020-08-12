Amerigo Reports Q2-2020 Financial Results

$2.8 million cash generated from operations in the quarter

Quarterly net loss down to $3.6 million ($0.02 LPS)

Lower tolling & production costs, cash cost and total cost

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2-2020”).

Net loss was $3.6 million (Q2-2019: $6.6 million) from higher revenue and lower tolling and production costs at MVC (Minera Valle Central, the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile). Loss per share during Q2-2020 was $0.02 (Q2-2019: $0.04). MVC’s average copper price in Q2-2020 was $2.61 per pound (“/lb”) (Q2-2019: $2.67/lb).

The Company generated $2.8 million in operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital in Q2-2020 (Q2-2019: used cash of $4.8 million in operations). Quarterly net operating cash flow was $1.1 million (Q2-2019: $3.0 million).

Amounts in this news release are reported in U.S. dollars except where indicated otherwise.

MVC produced 13.0 million pounds of copper during Q2-2020 (Q2-2019: 13.3 million pounds) at a cash cost of $1.72/lb (Q2-2019: $1.97/lb)

·Q2-2020 production of 13.0 million pounds of copper (Q2-2019: 13.3 million pounds) included 6.3 million pounds from historical tailings (“Cauquenes”) (Q2-2019: 8.2 million pounds) and 6.7 million pounds from fresh tailings (Q2-2019: 5.1 million pounds). Q2-2020 production results were in line with the Company’s guidance. Additional information on Q2-2020 production results is available on the Company’s news release of July 23, 2020

·Molybdenum production was 0.4 million pounds (Q2-2019: 0.2 million pounds).

Cash cost (a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits) was $1.72/lb (Q2-2019: $1.97/lb).



Total cost (a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of cash cost, Codelco’s Division El Teniente (“DET”) notional copper royalties and DET molybdenum royalties of $0.50/lb and depreciation of $0.33/lb) decreased to $2.55/lb (Q2-2019: $2.95/lb), due to lower cash cost and lower DET notional royalties from lower metal prices.

MVC’s average copper price in Q2-2020 was $2.61/lb

During Q2-2020, MVC’s copper price was $2.61/lb (Q2-2019: $2.67/lb) and MVC’s molybdenum price was $7.88/lb (Q2-2019: $11.84/lb).





MVC’s financial performance is very sensitive to changes in copper prices. MVC’s Q2-2020 final prices will be the average London Metal Exchange prices for July ($2.88/lb), August and September 2020. A 10% increase or decrease from the $2.61/lb provisional price used at June 30, 2020 would result in a $3.6 million change in revenue in Q3-2020 in respect of Q2-2020 production.





Revenue during Q2-2020 was $26.0 million (Q2-2019: $22.7 million), including copper tolling revenue of $23.9 million (Q2-2019: $20.5 million) and molybdenum revenue of $2.1 million (Q2-2019: $2.2 million).





Copper tolling revenue is calculated from MVC’s gross value of copper produced during Q2-2020 of $33.3 million (Q2-2019: $37.3 million) and positive fair value adjustments to settlement receivables of $1.4 million (Q2-2019: negative adjustments of $3.2 million), less notional items including DET royalties of $6.1 million (Q2-2019: $8.3 million), smelting and refining of $4.3 million (Q2-2019: $4.8 million) and transportation of $0.4 million (Q2-2019: $0.5 million).

At June 30, 2020, MVC had a working capital deficiency of $26.7 million

At June 30, 2020, the Company’s cash balance was $0.5 million (December 31, 2019: $7.2 million) due to a delay in payment of $4.6 million in receivables due to a Chilean holiday on June 29, 2020, which were paid on July 1, 2020. If payment had been received on time, cash balance at June 30, 2020 would have been $5.1 million and amounts receivable would have been $1.3 million, including a provision of $7.3 million in negative settlement adjustments due by MVC to DET which subsequent to June 30, 2020, were restructured for payment in 2021.





At June 30, 2020, the Company had a $26.7 million working capital deficiency (December 31, 2019: $15.1 million). Subsequent to June 30, 2020, the Company’s working capital deficiency was reduced by $3.7 million as settlement adjustments due to DET were restructured to be paid in 2021.





The Company’s working capital deficiency is a significant liquidity risk indicator, particularly given the volatility in copper prices experienced YTD-2020 in response to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy.



The Company expects to meet obligations for the next 12 months from operating cash flow, assuming copper prices average at least $2.75/lb and actual production and cost results are consistent with the Company’s outlook for H2-2020.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com ; Listing: ARG:TSX.

The information and data contained in this news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019, available at the Company’s website at www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com .

Key performance metrics for the current and comparative quarter

Q2-2020 Q2-2019 Change $ % Copper produced (million pounds)1 13.0 13.3 (0.3) (2%) Copper delivered (million pounds)1 13.7 13.4 0.3 2% Percentage of production from historic tailings 49% 62% - Revenue ($ thousands) 2 26,046 22,692 3,354 15% DET notional copper royalties ($ thousands) 6,150 8,322 (2,172) (26%) Tolling and production costs ($ thousands) 26,441 28,794 (2,353) (8%) Gross loss ($ thousands) (395) (6,102) 5,707 (94%) Net loss ($ thousands) (3,602) (6,564) 2,962 (45%) Loss per share (0.02) (0.04) 0.02 (50%) Operating cash flow ($ thousands)3 2,785 (4,754) 7,539 (159%) Cash flow paid for plant and equipment ($ thousands) (810) (2,486) 1,676 (67%) Cash and cash equivalents ($ thousands) 489 8,415 (7,926) (94%) Borrowings ($ thousands)4 51,147 57,641 (6,494) (11%) MVC's copper price ($/lb)5 2.61 2.67 (0.06) (2%) MVC's molybdenum price ($lb)6 7.88 11.84 (3.96) (33%)





1 Copper production conducted under a tolling agreement with DET. 2 Revenue reported net of notional items (smelting and refining charges, DET notional copper royalties and transportation costs). 3 Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital. 4 At June 30, 2020, comprised of short and long-term portions of $9.9 and $41.2 million respectively. 5 MVC’s copper price is the average notional copper price for the period, before smelting and refining, DET notional copper royalties, transportation costs and settlement adjustments to prior period sales. 6 MVC’s molybdenum price is the average realized molybdenum price in the period, before roasting charges and settlement adjustments to prior period sales.





Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 489 7,164 Property plant and equipment 190,919 198,582 Other assets 22,061 27,916 Total assets 213,469 233,662 Total liabilities 118,392 131,030 Shareholders' equity 95,077 102,632 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 213,469 233,662 Summary Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Q2-2020 Q2-2019 $ $ Revenue 26,046 22,692 Tolling and production costs (26,441) (28,794) Other expenses (2,916) (1,212) Finance expense (904) (1,501) Income tax recovery 613 2,251 Net loss (3,602) (6,564) Other comprehensive income 544 434 Comprehensive loss (3,058) (6,130) Loss per share (0.02) (0.04) Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Q2-2020 Q2-2019 $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating acitivities 2,785 (4,754) Changes in non-cash working capital (1,653) 7,705 Net cash used in operating activities 1,132 2,951 Net cash used in investing acitivities (810) (2,486) Net cash used in financing acitivites (403) (8,596) Net decrease in cash (81) (8,131) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (2) (51) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 572 16,597 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 489 8,415

