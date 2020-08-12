Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DBPR Hosts Celebrating Women in Business Event

Event Highlighted Professional Perspectives from Dynamic Women Leading Florida Businesses

 

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) hosted the 2020 Celebrating Women in Business event, featuring entrepreneurial and career insights from women who have formed and managed successful businesses in Florida. DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears gave remarks on the impacts of exemplary women in business, followed by businesswomen, Carolyn Gosselin (Franchisee, Chicken Salad Chick), Yuh-Mei Hutt (President, Golden Lighting), and Kim Rivers (CEO, Trulieve Cannabis Corporation) who spoke on starting a business, entrepreneurship and successful leadership.

 

“At DBPR, we have the privilege to support and observe the incredible aspirations and achievements of women in business every day,” said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears.  “These women are putting their voice, their values, and their vision into the hard work it takes to build successful businesses, and their stories are an important part of this current chapter of women’s history.”

 

The program aligned with the ongoing recognition of Women’s History Month and served as a forum for young professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, and other interested parties to learn about the experiences of women whose ideas, passion, leadership, and work have shaped successful businesses across multiple industries.

To view the event, please see The Florida Channel. For more information and to view additional photos, visit the event webpage at: http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/celebrating-women-in-business/.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation licenses and regulates more than one million businesses and professionals in the State of Florida, including accountants, architects and interior designers, asbestos consultants, athlete agents, auctioneers, barbers, building code administrators and inspectors, community association managers, construction contractors, cosmetologists, electrical contractors, employee leasing companies, geologists, home inspectors, landscape architects, mold assessors and remediators, pilot commissioners, real estate appraisers and brokers, and veterinarians, as well as businesses dealing in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, food service, public lodging, pari-mutuel wagering, and condominiums, timeshares, and other cooperative residential arrangements.  The Department’s mission is to license efficiently and regulate fairly.  For more information, please visit www.myfloridalicense.com.

 

Follow @FloridaDBPR on Twitter or Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Facebook for important information and updates on matters relating to Florida’s business and professional licensing.

