DBPR Hosts Celebrating Women in Business Event Event Highlighted Professional Perspectives from Dynamic Women Leading Florida Businesses Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) hosted the 2020 Celebrating Women in Business event, featuring entrepreneurial and career insights from women who have formed and managed successful businesses in Florida. DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears gave remarks on the impacts of exemplary women in business, followed by businesswomen, Carolyn Gosselin (Franchisee, Chicken Salad Chick), Yuh-Mei Hutt (President, Golden Lighting), and Kim Rivers (CEO, Trulieve Cannabis Corporation) who spoke on starting a business, entrepreneurship and successful leadership. "At DBPR, we have the privilege to support and observe the incredible aspirations and achievements of women in business every day," said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears. "These women are putting their voice, their values, and their vision into the hard work it takes to build successful businesses, and their stories are an important part of this current chapter of women's history." The program aligned with the ongoing recognition of Women's History Month and served as a forum for young professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, and other interested parties to learn about the experiences of women whose ideas, passion, leadership, and work have shaped successful businesses across multiple industries. To view the event, please see The Florida Channel. For more information and to view additional photos, visit the event webpage at: http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/celebrating-women-in-business/.