Wealthy Gorilla is now worth 7 figures
Dan Western has hit a new milestone for his website Wealthy Gorilla, with it now being worth 7 figures. The humble entrepreneur started out the company at the age of 19 years old and with only a start up fund worth $100. He is now voted as one of the top 20 influencers globally and has a staggering 60 million users visiting his site globally. The website itself has been viewed 160 million times as a record.
Dan has stated, “It is an achievement for me that came through hard work for many years.The first 3 to 4 years consists of hard labour, but once you have reached the first peak of success you start to enjoy the fruits of labour.” The website has been in the spotlight in many publications such as Forbes, FOX, Men’s Health, Daily Mail, The Sun and Elite Daily. The 24 year old has now earned the title as being one of the youngest entrepreneurs to be earning 7 figures.
Dan has stated, “What inspired me to startup the company was when I was 19 and started my blog. I was a very skinny teenager, and I’d just gone through a breakup in my first serious relationship. Fitness was my resort and inspiration to help me deal with my emotions. Fitness became a positive addiction for me, which grew into an all round passion for self development. My blog was used as a source to share my thoughts with the world and whoever was ready to read them.”
Dan has previously started many online businesses as a teenager, but by setting up his blog that included fitness and self growth as the main two topics, it was a way to integrate two of his biggest passions together. Just like all new bloggers, Dan had started out by developing his skills and focusing on the SEO and organic traffic for the blog.
Dan has stated, “In the beginning I was researching SEO everyday, trying to gain as much knowledge as I could. By setting up a blog was a learning curve for me and I had to keep on learning everything that was needed. I had no funds, so it was important for me to have SEO knowledge and consistency with my posts. You have to have a lot of patience and wait for a couple of years before it really kicks off.”
With the website being a huge success and worth 7 figures, the motivating entrepreneur has enough funds available to re-invest into the business. Wealthy Gorilla now has a full house of writers, graphic designers and various projects tasked to professionals. Thus giving more job opportunities to creatives just like Dan, who want to achieve in something that they are passionate about.
Dan has stated, “I’m a big believer in giving back and paying it forward; which is becoming easier to do as time moves on. In particular, with helping others grow their own internet businesses. I believe so much in the model, and the fact that the majority of people can do it because all they need is access to the internet.”
Wealthy Gorilla consists of articles that encourage self-development, motivation and positive mental health. There are a mix of articles and quotes, plus celebrity net worth profiles, entertainment lists and the world’s richest lists. The website started out by solely focusing on self development lessons and stories. However, over time it had shifted towards the world of news and entertainment, giving a wider range of demographic audience.
The website is accessible to anyone globally, however, 40% of the audience is made up from being in the U.S, but 10% is also made up from Canada, then 10% is from India and another 10% is from the UK. However, there are hundreds of countries that still visit daily, with 60-70% being male readers, with the average age of being between 20 to 30 years old.
Wealthy Gorilla has over 200,000 followers across all social media platforms and a record of 2,100 of articles published within the last 6 years.
You can check out www.wealthygorilla.com for all the latest news and articles.
