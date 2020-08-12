SunHydrogen Demonstrates First Production Version of Hydrogen Generator

/EIN News/ -- Company Unveils a Video of Production GEN 1 Device in Operation

Santa Barbara, CA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today unveiled a video showing the operation of a production version of the new hydrogen generation panel built at the manufacturer using the Company’s GEN 1 technology.

“A few weeks ago, we announced our intention to build 100 of our GEN 1 hydrogen generation units at our manufacturing partner facility,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. “The video, using the first manufactured panel, demonstrates how those units will perform in action. Before completing the next batch of panels, we will be making a minor design change in the housing to better accommodate the fittings for hydrogen release. We are very pleased that the work of our lab team and manufacturing engineering partners have put us in a position to build these working devices in batches in a manufacturing environment—a process that will allow us to get better at all aspects of our development.”

The video can be viewed at this link.

“We are gratified to see our years of work coming to fruition,” added Mr. Young. “With all of the accumulated learning that we have over the years of development, we are confident that we will be able to accelerate development of our GEN 2 technology that promises to be more economical.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, th e impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.