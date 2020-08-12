dynaCERT Granted Highest Smart Sustainable Company Rating Seal

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the Smart Sustainable Company Rating Seal based on the results of the rigorous analysis of Triple-A Analytics GmbH of Austria (“Triple-A”). This honourable distinction of dynaCERT and our HydraGEN™ Technology as it applies to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as United Nations Global Compact Principals has been evaluated as “high”, the highest global ranking in its category.



In dynaCERT’s Triple-A Smart Sustainable Company Evaluation, Triple-A reports that the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Accord form the world’s strongest common agenda for achieving peace and prosperity on a healthy earth.

ITU (International Telecommunications Unit) of the United Nations, UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) and UN-Habitat and other 14 United Nations agencies have established the United 4 Smart Sustainable Cities programme (U4SSC) pursuant to its SDG 11 rule to foster adoption of its climate change resolutions among the world’s cities. Approximately 200 cities globally have already joined the program, including capital cities in regions of Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, North America and South America where dynaCERT has a presence through its global network of over 35 dealers. The extraordinary Triple-A endorsement of dynaCERT allows our dealers to engage with cities with the assurance that the Company’s HydraGEN™ Technology has a significant contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

In Canada and Germany, where dynaCERT has offices, the Company prominently supports the sustainability directives of the United Nations and has commenced to engage in discussions with forward-looking municipalities that also support the U4SSC.

More information on the U4SSC can be viewed here: www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/ssc/united/Pages/U4SSC-IP.aspx

More information on Triple-A can be viewed here: www.triple-a.ag

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) is one of the five regional commissions under the jurisdiction of the United Nations.

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “Our Seal as a Smart Sustainable Company opens the doors to cities that can use dynaCERT’s HydraGENä Technology globally and thereby support the efforts of the United Nations related to cleaning the atmosphere. I thank Dr. Barbara Kolm, Director of the Austrian Economic Center, the Triple-A team and the dynaCERT team (spearheaded by Wolfgang Klatzer) for their professional contributions to this effort.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com .

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to completion of the Offering, satisfaction of TSX listing conditions and regulatory approvals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

