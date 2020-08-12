Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (11th August 2020)
Total cases: 2,171 (+19) Recovered: 1,478 (+86) Active cases: 686 Tests: 309,653 (+5,153) Deaths: 7 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
