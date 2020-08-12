Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Denmark : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Insurance Regulation and Supervision

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

August 12, 2020

Denmark’s insurance sector is highly developed with a particularly high penetration and density in the life sector. Traditionally, work-related life insurance and pension savings are offered as a combined package, and life insurance companies dominate the market for mandatory pension schemes for employees. The high penetration explains the overall size of the insurance sector, which exceeds those of peers from other Nordic countries and various other EU member states. Assets managed by the insurance industry amounted to 146 percent of the GDP at end-2018, compared to 72 percent for the EU average.

Country Report No. 2020/252

regular

August 12, 2020

9781513553023/1934-7685

1DNKEA2020003

Paper

38

