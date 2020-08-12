St. Albans Barracks / DUI # 2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A203521
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Bojan Brkovic
STATION: VSP – St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 11, 2020 at approximately 1651 hours
LOCATION: Sand Hill Road, Georgia, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #2/ 23 VSA 1201
ACCUSED: Timothy J. Gingras
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Milton, VT
AGE: 54
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 11th, 2020 at approximately 1651 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Sand Hill Road in Georgia, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the male operator as Gingras. Subsequent investigation led to the operator being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported for processing. Gingras was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: September 29th, 2020 / 1000 hours
Respectfully,
Trooper Bojan Brkovic
Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
P: (802)-524-5993
F: (802)-527-1150