St. Albans Barracks / DUI # 2

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20A203521

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: VSP – St. Albans            

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: August 11, 2020 at approximately 1651 hours 

 

LOCATION:  Sand Hill Road, Georgia, Vermont 

 

VIOLATION: DUI #2/ 23 VSA 1201 

 

ACCUSED: Timothy J. Gingras 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Milton, VT

AGE: 54

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On August 11th, 2020 at approximately 1651 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Sand Hill Road in Georgia, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the male operator as Gingras. Subsequent investigation led to the operator being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported for processing. Gingras was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.  

 

LODGED: NO 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29th, 2020 / 1000 hours 

Respectfully,

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150

 

