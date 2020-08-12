Storm knocks out power to Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park causing bypass

SHELLSBURG, Iowa - Monday’s strong thunderstorm knocked out power at Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park, in eastern Benton County, and caused structural damage to most of the homes in the park.

The power outage shut off the pumps at the wastewater lift station resulting in wastewater bypassing treatment and entering Bear Creek. The park is also without water, natural gas and sanitary facilities causing most of its residents to move out.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has requested the park operator collect water samples. The Iowa DNR advises children and pets to avoid Bear Creek until the bypass has ended.