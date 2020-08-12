Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $157,000, or $(0.01) per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $181,000 million, or $(0.01) per share, for the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $1.7 million and $2.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $3.7 million and $4.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first two quarters of 2020 or 2019.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,   December 31,
    2020       2019  
  (unaudited)   (audited)
       
  (in thousands except share data)
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash $ 340     $ 683  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $114 and $35, respectively   1,726       1,173  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   146       101  
Assets held for sale   7,615       7,597  
Total current assets   9,827       9,554  
       
PROPERTY   52,215       52,164  
Accumulated depreciation   (33,091 )     (32,445 )
Property, net   19,124       19,719  
       
OTHER ASSETS      
Deferred development costs   8,504       8,504  
Other noncurrent assets   1,253       1,342  
Total other assets   9,757       9,846  
       
TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,708     $ 39,119  
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $ 521     $ 1,356  
Payroll and employee benefits   559       928  
Current portion of accrued retirement benefits   165       165  
Deferred club membership revenue   312       35  
Other current liabilities   633       468  
Total current liabilities   2,190       2,952  
       
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES      
Long-term debt   -       1,035  
Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion   9,453       9,702  
Deferred license fee revenue   1,834       -  
Deposits   2,649       2,674  
Other noncurrent liabilities   64       64  
Total long-term liabilities   14,000       13,475  
       
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,      
19,291,102 and 19,238,081 shares issued and outstanding   81,251       80,606  
Additional paid-in-capital   9,184       9,184  
Accumulated deficit   (47,531 )     (46,300 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (20,386 )     (20,798 )
Total stockholders' equity   22,518       22,692  
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 38,708     $ 39,119  

 

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2020
 		  2019
       
  (in thousands except
  per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES          
Real estate $ 90     $ 209  
Leasing 1,436     2,038  
Resort amenities and other 184     248  
Total operating revenues 1,710     2,495  
           
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES          
Real estate 192     255  
Leasing 827     714  
Resort amenities and other 169     208  
General and administrative 559     510  
Share-based compensation 402     374  
Depreciation 323     360  
Total operating costs and expenses 2,472     2,421  
           
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (762 )   74  
Gain on investment 894     -  
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (117 )   (256 )
Interest expense (30 )   (63 )
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (15 )   $ (245 )
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net (142 )   64  
NET LOSS $ (157 )   $ (181 )
Pension, net 206     211  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 49     $ 30  
           
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED          
Loss from Continuing Operations $ -     $ (0.01 )
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations $ (0.01 )   $ -  
Net Loss $ (0.01 )   $ (0.01 )
               

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020
 		  2019
       
  (in thousands except
  per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES          
Real estate $ 158     $ 366  
Leasing 3,172     3,954  
Resort amenities and other 414     509  
Total operating revenues 3,744     4,829  
           
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES          
Real estate 367     521  
Leasing 1,603     1,439  
Resort amenities and other 740     533  
General and administrative 1,318     1,350  
Share-based compensation 827     972  
Depreciation 645     722  
Total operating costs and expenses 5,500     5,537  
           
OPERATING LOSS (1,756 )   (708 )
Gain on investment 894     -  
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (234 )   (509 )
Interest expense (76 )   (110 )
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (1,172 )   $ (1,327 )
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net (59 )   52  
NET LOSS $ (1,231 )   $ (1,275 )
Pension, net 412     423  
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (819 )   $ (852 )
           
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED          
Loss from Continuing Operations $ (0.06 )   $ (0.07 )
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations $ -     $ -  
Net Loss $ (0.06 )   $ (0.07 )
               


 
Contact:
Michael S. Hotta
mhotta@kapalua.com
 

