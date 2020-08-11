Governor Abbott Visits Victoria To Hold Briefing With Local Leaders, Provide Update On COVID-19 Response

August 11, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Following his visit to Beaumont, Governor Greg Abbott today traveled to the city of Victoria to meet with local leaders and state representatives on the community's ongoing response to COVID-19. Following the briefing, the Governor held a press conference to discuss to topics from meeting and provide an update on Victoria's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

During the briefing, the leaders discussed the decline in positive COVID-19 cases in Victoria and attributed this to community members following strategies that mitigate the spread of the virus. Leaders also discussed current needs in the community as well as anticipated needs heading into the school year. In addition, the Governor and local officials discussed personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution to school districts in Victoria County, and strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as schools resume in-person instruction for the upcoming academic year. During the press conference, the Governor provided an update on the briefing and recognized the local officials and leaders, including Representative Geanie Morrison, for their work to meet the needs of the community.

"Texans understand that COVID-19 is dangerous, and they have remained vigilant during the pandemic to protect their health and the health of those around them," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage Texans in Victoria and across the state to continue practicing common-sense strategies that mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help us overcome this challenge."

Governor Abbott has secured a variety of resources for Victoria County, including over 210,000 pieces of PPE. Of this amount, 185,362 pieces have been distributed to local independent school districts (ISD). The Texas Division of Emergency Management has distributed 183,650 masks to local ISDs and 1,712 gallons of hand sanitizer. The Texas Department of State Health Services have distributed several cases of remdesivir to hospitals in Victoria County. Additionally, the Governor facilitated testing for residents and staff at five nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities, and provided resources to help meet health care staffing needs within the county.