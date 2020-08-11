Portwell Launches its New Range of Industrial-Grade Touch Monitors
New MD-Series includes PCAP, True-Flat Touchscreen Or Resistive Touchscreen Monitors from 12.1” to 21.5”
American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance, has launched its certification-ready, industrial-grade MD series of 12.1", 15", 15.6", 17", 18.5" and 21.5" true-flat Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touch monitors with 10-point multi-touch support and also 5-wire Resistive LCD panel touch monitors.
According to Maria Yang, American Portwell’s product marketing engineer, the new industrial-grade touch monitors offer an aspect ratio of 16:9/4:3 and ultra-wide viewing angle of up to 178°(H)/178°(V). Other common features include 1x DVI, 1x VGA, 1x Audio input, 1x USB Type A for touchscreen interface; integrated speakers; physical OSD button (located on rear); backlight lifetime of up to 70,000 hours; flexible mounting options including VESA, panel, desktop, open frame and wall mount; plus a 3-year warranty.
Wide Range of Options; Highly Customizable with Low MOQ and Short Lead Time
“We designed the MD series of industrial-grade touch monitors when we realized that off-the-shelf monitors (OTS) in the marketplace often failed to meet our customers’ requirements,” says Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director. “We discovered OTS monitors in the marketplace were lacking in options and required a high minimum order quantity (MOQ) and generated a long lead time for modification requests. So, we made it our business to provide our customers with the convenience and ease of one-stop shopping,” Lam continues. “What’s more,” he adds, “Portwell is able to offer low MOQ and provide quick delivery of samples for your project. Our entire MD series has ISO 9001 quality management system certification as well as being CE, FCC, RoHS, and PSE certified. Plus, logistics and final assembly in the USA.”
Applications Abound
Applications for Portwell’s industrial-grade touchscreen monitors include human-machine interface (HMI) for industrial automation equipment, process control, automated test equipment plus outdoor environment, digital signage, transportation, kiosks, ticketing, gaming and many more.
Highly Customized Features
The new MD series of industrial-grade PCAP and Resistive touch monitors also provide a wide range of highly customized features for customers, including a selection from 10.1” ~ 65” and different visual performance. The MD series also offers high brightness options up to 1,000 or 1,500 nits; power inputs that include 12V lockable DC jack, 9-36V Phoenix terminal or AC 100-240V C14 socket; video input via VGA+HDMI or VGA+HDMI+DP; display coatings include anti-glare, anti-reflective, anti-fingerprint, privacy filter or UV-Cut; ingress protection rating of IP65 for the front bezel cover or front glass protection; OSD control features an additional RS-232 port for software remote control and/or adding built-in light sensor for auto-dimming function; choice of material/color for enclosure; additional cooling fan to help efficacious dissipation of heat when applying high brightness feature; plus customized frame, stand and many more options.
“This important new launch means that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with a certification-ready industrial-grade touch monitor solution,” Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director confirms, “but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 5+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”
MD Series Industrial-Grade Touch Monitor Series Models
MD-121R: 12.1-inch Touch Monitor with 5-Wire Resistive Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 12.1-inch XGA (1024x768) touch monitor features 4:3 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, -30°-70°C wide operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 30,000 hours.
MD-121P: 12.1-inch Touch Monitor with PCAP 10-Point Multi-Touch Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 12.1-inch XGA (1024x768) touch monitor features 4:3 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, -30°-70°C wide operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 30,000 hours.
MD-150R: 15-inch Touch Monitor with 5-Wire Resistive Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 15-inch XGA (1024x768) touch monitor features 4:3 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, -30°-70°C wide operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 70,000 hours.
MD-150P: 15-inch Touch Monitor with PCAP 10-Point Multi-Touch Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 15-inch XGA (1024x768) touch monitor features 4:3 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, -30°-70°C wide operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 70,000 hours.
MD-156R: 15.6-inch Touch Monitor with 5-Wire Resistive Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 15.6-inch HD (1366x768) touch monitor features 16:9 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, 0°-60°C operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 50,000 hours.
MD-156P: 15.6-inch Touch Monitor with PCAP 10-Point Multi-Touch Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 15.6-inch HD (1366x768) touch monitor features 16:9 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, 0°-60°C operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 50,000 hours.
MD-170R: 17-inch Touch Monitor with 5-Wire Resistive Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 17-inch SXGA (1280x1024) touch monitor features 4:3 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, 0°-50°C operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 30,000 hours.
MD-170P: 17-inch Touch Monitor with PCAP 10-Point Multi-Touch Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 17-inch SXGA (1280x1024) touch monitor features 4:3 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, 0°-50°C operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 40,000 hours.
MD-185R: 18.5-inch Touch Monitor with 5-Wire Resistive Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 18.5-inch HD (1366x768) touch monitor features 16:9 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, 0°-50°C operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 30,000 hours.
MD-185P: 18.5-inch Touch Monitor with PCAP 10-Point Multi-Touch Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 18.5-inch HD (1366x768) touch monitor features 16:9 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, 0°-50°C operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 30,000 hours.
MD-215R: 21.5-inch Touch Monitor with 5-Wire Resistive Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 21.5-inch FHD (1920x1080) touch monitor features 16:9 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, 0°-50°C operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 30,000 hours.
MD-215P: 21.5-inch Touch Monitor with PCAP 10-Point Multi-Touch Touchscreen
Industrial-grade 21.5-inch FHD (1920x1080) touch monitor features 16:9 aspect ratio, ruggedized design, 0°-50°C operating temperature, low power consumption and a backlight lifetime of 30,000 hours.
