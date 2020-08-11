FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:



Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference

Date: August 13th, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:1s only

2020 BMO Virtual Technology Summit

Date: August 28th, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:1s only

Jefferies 2020 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

Date: September 1st, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:1s only

Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Date: September 8th, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:30 pm ET

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com . Replays of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com .

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com .

