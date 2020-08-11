Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 11, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld John Barnett 12,263,860 1,507 Michael Bregman 12,263,860 1,507 Joseph E. Fluet 12,263,860 1,507 Joseph J. Heffernan 12,260,860 4,507 G. John Krediet 12,007,754 257,613 B. Jeffrey Parr 12,014,784 250,583 Kenneth B. Rotman 12,014,784 250,583 Lionel H. Schipper 12,256,160 9,207 Isadore Sharp 12,007,084 258,283 Michael Wagman 12,014,784 250,583 Rick Watkin 12,263,860 1,507

About Clairvest

Clairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.

