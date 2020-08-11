Wesdome Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces second quarter (“Q2 2020”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “During Q2, Wesdome generated operating cash flow of $30.2 million or $0.22 per share and free cash flow of $17.7 million, net of an investment of $6.0 million in Kiena, or $0.13 per share, ending the quarter with a cash position of $66.7 million (Q1 2020: $49.4 million). Cash costs for the quarter were $882 per ounce (US: $637) and All-in sustaining costs were $1,218 per ounce (US $879) a 21% and 14% decrease respectively over Q1 2020.

With H1 2020 total gold production of 50,264 ounces at an average grade of 15.8 grams per tonne at the Eagle River mine, the Company is well-positioned to achieve its full year guidance range of 90,000 – 100,000 ounces at an average grade of 15 – 16.7 grams per tonne. H1 2020 cash costs of $1,009 per ounce (US$739) are above the high end of the company’s guidance range of $875 per ounce (US$670) due to inventory adjustments in the first quarter, and reduced operational efficiencies related to protocols implemented due to COVID-19. The Company is revising cash cost guidance for the year to $950 - $975 per ounce (US$700 – $720). H1 2020 All-in sustaining costs of $1,327 per ounce (US$972) are within the company’s guidance range of $1,280 - $1,350 per ounce (US $985 - $1,040) and we expect full year costs to be within this range.

The Eagle River complex was operating on reduced operations, and some work, such as exploration, mine and tailing construction activities, that were suspended in order to facilitate enhanced physical distancing to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, have gradually restarted in the second quarter. The initial budget for Eagle River underground exploration was 119,000 metres, which will now be 85,000 metres. Surface exploration metres of 33,500 metres will be largely unchanged, and we will introduce some regional exploration campaigns away from the existing mine.

At Kiena, work was shut down on March 24 in response to the Government of Quebec’s mandated closures due to the COVID-19 virus, and resumed on May 11. Drilling activities are back to 100% capacity, and we expect to achieve our previously guided drill metres of 80,000 metres. We expect to publish an updated resource estimate in Q4, followed by a Pre-feasibility study. During the quarter, we also completed our Preliminary Economic Analysis (“PEA”) which delivered favourable economics of an after-tax IRR of 102%. A summary of the PEA was released on May 27, and the full report filed on June 25. Both reports are available on the Company’s website and on sedar.com.

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce the appointment of Raj Gill to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development. Raj has over 11 years of experience in the mining industry and capital markets including equity research, and most recently Director of Corporate Development at Kinross where he led and supported a range of strategic, financial and technical initiatives. Raj will be a great asset as Wesdome continues on its trajectory of becoming an all-Canadian intermediate gold producer.”

Key operating and financial highlights of the Q2 2020 results include:

Gold production of 25,142 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 12.1% increase over the same period in the previous year (Q2 2019: 22,437 ounces):

-- Eagle River Underground 42,349 tonnes at a head grade of 18.1 grams per tonne (“g/t Au”) for 24,117 ounces produced, 15.5% increase over the previous year (Q2 2019: 20,873 ounces).

-- Mishi Open Pit 13,721 tonnes at a head grade of 2.9 g/t Au for 1,026 ounces produced (Q2 2019: 1,564 ounces).

Ounces sold 23,140 at an average sales price of $2,365/oz (Q2 2019: 24,113 ounces at an average price of $1,752/oz).

Earned mine profit 1 of $34.3 million, a 55% increase over Q2 2019 (Q2 2019 - $22.1 million).

of $34.3 million, a 55% increase over Q2 2019 (Q2 2019 - $22.1 million). Cash costs 1 of $882 (US$637) per ounce of gold sold (Q2 2019 of $837 (US$626) due to higher tonnes processed at the mill.

of $882 (US$637) per ounce of gold sold (Q2 2019 of $837 (US$626) due to higher tonnes processed at the mill. All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,218/oz or US$879/oz, a slight decrease over the same period in 2019 (Q2 2019: $1,220/oz or US$912/oz), due to lower sustaining capital expenditures; partially offset by lower grades and higher tonnage processed at the Mill.

of $1,218/oz or US$879/oz, a slight decrease over the same period in 2019 (Q2 2019: $1,220/oz or US$912/oz), due to lower sustaining capital expenditures; partially offset by lower grades and higher tonnage processed at the Mill. Operating cash flow of $30.2 million or $0.22 per share 1 as compared to $15.4 million or $0.11 per share for the same period in 2019.

as compared to $15.4 million or $0.11 per share for the same period in 2019. Free cash flow of $17.7 million, net of an investment of $6.0 million in Kiena, or $0.13 per share 1 (Q2 2019: free cash flow of $1.2 million or $0.01 per share.

(Q2 2019: free cash flow of $1.2 million or $0.01 per share. Net income of $16.1 million or $0.12 per share (Q2 2019: $8.3 million or $0.06 per share) and Net income (adjusted) 1 of $16.4 million or $0.12 per share (Q2 2019: $8.3 million or $0.06 per share).

of $16.4 million or $0.12 per share (Q2 2019: $8.3 million or $0.06 per share). Cash position increased to $66.7 million compared to $49.4 million in the previous quarter.

Production and Exploration Highlights Achievements Eagle River With normal operations curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, surface and exploration drilling is currently operating at a reduced capacity. However, recent underground drilling from the 772 m elevation was completed to test the down plunge extension of the Falcon Zone. It is interpreted that the Falcon/7 Zone now extends from surface approximately 1,000 m down plunge and is part of the up plunge extension of the 7 Zone currently being mined near the 1,000 m elevation. This is significant, as the extension of this zone is proximal to mine infrastructure and has the potential to be included in future mine production and ultimately augment production rates in the medium term. Additional drilling is required to better define these zones and remains a priority in the second half of 2020. Kiena The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study was completed in Q2 2020. The PEA demonstrates a low-cost and high margin operation, with low capital requirements and a short payback period, while minimizing risks and maximizing shareholders' return. This PEA is based on the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) dated September 2019 and includes only those resources proximal to the mine infrastructure, specifically the A Zone, B Zone, S50, VC Zones and the South Zone. An updated resource estimate is planned early in Q4 2020 followed by a pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) and a production restart decision in H1 2021.





Diamond drilling activities at Kiena restarted on May 11th, 2020 focusing on the continuation of converting inferred into indicated resources. This drilling has continued to confirm the overall continuity of the geometry and the high-grade gold mineralization of the A Zone and identified additional mineralization outside of the most recent resource estimate. The A Zone now extends down plunge in excess of 830 m.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

Wesdome Gold Mines 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call:

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 138.9 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Summarized Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating data Milling (tonnes) Eagle River 42,349 28,754 98,223 59,695 Mishi 13,721 18,623 24,768 37,093 Throughput 2 56,070 47,377 122,991 96,788 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 18.1 23.4 15.8 20.9 Mishi 2.9 3.0 2.7 2.6 Recovery (%) Eagle River 97.9 96.4 97.6 96.9 Mishi 79.8 85.2 77.8 83.3 Production (ounces) Eagle River 24,117 20,873 48,574 38,828 Mishi 1,026 1,564 1,690 2,618 Total gold produced 2 25,142 22,437 50,264 41,446 Total gold sales (ounces) 23,140 24,113 49,640 42,873 Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,365 $ 1,752 $ 2,257 $ 1,743 Cash costs 882 837 1,009 850 Cash margin $ 1,483 $ 915 $ 1,247 $ 893 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 1,218 $ 1,220 $ 1,327 $ 1,260 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.3853 1.3377 1.3651 1.3336 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 637 $ 626 $ 739 $ 637 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 879 $ 912 $ 972 $ 945 Financial Data Mine profit 1 $ 34,304 $ 22,055 $ 61,923 $ 38,314 Net income $ 16,097 $ 8,327 $ 27,610 $ 16,419 Net income adjusted 1 $ 16,473 $ 8,327 $ 27,986 $ 14,050 Operating cash flow $ 30,246 $ 15,400 $ 63,675 $ 27,981 Free cash flow (outflow) 1 $ 17,691 $ 1,155 $ 34,363 $ 726 Per share data Net income $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Adjusted net earnings 1 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.22 $ 0.11 $ 0.46 $ 0.21 Free cash flow 1 $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ 0.25 $ 0.01



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,733 $ 35,657 Receivables and prepaids 1,798 1,996 Sales tax receivable 3,256 3,344 Inventories 10,517 19,667 Total current assets 82,304 60,664 Restricted cash 657 657 Deferred financing cost 1,025 988 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 121,142 116,765 Exploration properties 121,756 106,644 Total assets $ 326,884 $ 285,718 Liabilities Current Borrowings $ - $ 3,636 Payables and accruals 18,077 19,219 Income and mining tax payable 4,137 1,419 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,133 3,781 Total current liabilities 27,347 28,055 Lease liabilities 6,287 5,889 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 33,723 23,829 Decommissioning provisions 21,889 21,443 Total liabilities 89,246 79,216 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 177,973 174,789 Contributed surplus 5,932 5,590 Retained earnings 53,733 26,123 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 237,638 206,502 Total liabilities and equity $ 326,884 $ 285,718



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 54,772 $ 42,276 $ 112,104 $ 74,811 Cost of sales (26,270 ) (26,571 ) (63,860 ) (46,756 ) Gross profit 28,502 15,705 48,244 28,055 Other expenses Corporate and general 1,805 1,498 3,776 3,506 Stock-based compensation 1,340 1,056 1,744 2,155 3,145 2,554 5,520 5,661 Operating income 25,357 13,151 42,724 22,394 Quebec exploration credits refund - - - 2,867 COVID-19 costs (556 ) - (556 ) - Interest expense (284 ) (114 ) (539 ) (226 ) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (52 ) (122 ) (177 ) (237 ) Interest and other income (204 ) 31 91 325 Income before income and mining taxes 24,261 12,946 41,543 25,123 Income and mining tax expense Current 1,769 1,175 4,039 2,143 Deferred 6,395 3,444 9,894 6,561 8,164 4,619 13,933 8,704 Net income and total comprehensive income $ 16,097 $ 8,327 $ 27,610 $ 16,419 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Diluted 0.11 $ 0.06 0.19 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 138,918 136,740 138,691 136,266 Diluted 142,430 139,661 142,227 139,492

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Retained Capital Contributed Earnings/ Total Stock Surplus (Deficit) Equity Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 166,387 $ 5,777 $ (14,955 ) $ 157,209 Net income for the period ended June 30, 2019 - - 16,419 16,419 Exercise of options 2,691 - - 2,691 Value attributed to options exercised 1,307 (1,307 ) - - Value attributed to options expired - (91 ) 91 - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 253 (253 ) - - Value attributed to DSUs exercised 175 (175 ) - - Stock-based compensation - 2,155 - 2,155 Balance, June 30, 2019 $ 170,813 $ 6,106 $ 1,555 $ 178,474 Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 174,789 $ 5,590 $ 26,123 $ 206,502 Net income for the period ended June 30, 2020 - - 27,610 27,610 Exercise of options 1,782 - - 1,782 Value attributed to options exercised 825 (825 ) - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 577 (577 ) - - Stock-based compensation - 1,744 - 1,744 Balance, June 30, 2020 $ 177,973 $ 5,932 $ 53,733 $ 237,638



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income $ 16,097 $ 8,327 $ 27,610 $ 16,419 Depreciation and depletion 5,802 6,350 13,679 10,259 Stock-based compensation 1,340 1,056 1,744 2,155 Accretion of decommissioning provisions 52 122 177 237 Deferred income and mining tax expense 6,395 3,444 9,894 6,561 Interest expense 284 114 539 226 Foreign exchange loss on lease financing (236 ) 9 184 9 29,734 19,422 53,827 35,866 Net changes in non-cash working capital 512 (2,942 ) 11,168 (6,805 ) Mining tax paid - (1,080 ) (1,320 ) (1,080 ) Net cash from operating activities 30,246 15,400 63,675 27,981 Financing Activities Exercise of options 1,100 789 1,782 2,691 Amortization of deferred financing cost 3 - (34 ) - Repayment of borrowings - - (3,636 ) - Repayment of lease liabilities (1,152 ) (1,316 ) (2,209 ) (2,571 ) Interest paid (284 ) (114 ) (539 ) (226 ) Net cash used in financing activities (333 ) (641 ) (4,636 ) (106 ) Investing Activities Additions to mining properties (5,445 ) (6,804 ) (11,991 ) (13,021 ) Additions to exploration properties (5,958 ) (5,498 ) (15,112 ) (11,036 ) Funds held against standby letter of credit - (627 ) - (627 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital (1,175 ) (2,282 ) (860 ) (3,174 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,578 ) (15,211 ) (27,963 ) (27,858 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 17,335 (452 ) 31,076 17 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 49,398 27,847 35,657 27,378 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 66,733 $ 27,395 $ 66,733 $ 27,395 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 66,733 $ 13,395 $ 66,733 $ 13,395 Term deposits - 14,000 - 14,000 $ 66,733 $ 27,395 $ 66,733 $ 27,395

