PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 6970-R1, LHREV Washington M Street, LLC, Operation of an existing 350 kWe emergency generator set at 100 M Street SE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue a permit (No. 6970-R1) to LHREV Washington M Street, LLC to operate one Generac SD 350 350 kWe diesel-fired emergency generator set with a 525 bhp engine located at 100 M Street SE Washington, 20003. The contact person for the facility is Sam Hott, Engineering Manager, phone number: (202) 777-0155.

Emergency Generator to be Permitted

Equipment Location Address Generator (Engine) Size Engine Serial No. Permit No. On the office Building 100 M Street SE Washington, DC 20003 350 kWe (525hp) DC9-455992 6970-R1

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

a. Except as specified in Condition II(b), emissions from this unit shall not exceed those in the following table as measured according to the procedures set forth in 40 CFR 89, Subpart E for NMHC, NOx, and CO and 40 CFR 89.112(c) for PM [40 CFR 60.4205(a), 40 CFR 60.4210(a), 40 CFR 60, Subpart IIII, Table 1, and 40 CFR 89.112(a)-(c)]:

Pollutant Emission Limits (g/HP-hr) HC NO x CO PM 1.0 6.9 8.5 0.40

b. In lieu of documenting compliance with the requirements of Condition II(a), the Permittee may comply with the standards in the following table by the methods specified in Condition IV(f) [40 CFR 60.4205(e), 40 CFR 60.4211(b)(5), and 40 CFR 60.4212(d)]

Pollutant Not-To-Exceed (NTE)1 Emission Limits (g/HP-hr) HC NO x CO PM 1.3 8.6 10.6 0.50

1 The NTE Standard is derived by applying the multiplier 1.25 to the applicable emission standards of Table 1 of Subpart IIII of 40 CFR 60, rounded to the same number of decimal places as the standard pursuant to 40 CFR 60.4212(d).

c. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this generator, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1].

d. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The estimated emissions from the generator engine are as follows:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.32 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 2 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.1 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 0.04 Sulfur Dioxide (SO x ) 0.28

The application to operate the generator engine and the draft permit and supporting documents are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE , 5th Floor Washington , DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after September 8, 2020 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.