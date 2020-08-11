Dra. Yily De Los Santos Explores the Options for Body Contouring
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dra. Yily De Los Santos Examines What Body Contouring Is and What Options are Available
Body contouring is a process that involves helping to improve the overall aesthetic. While procedures can vary, it is most commonly designed to remove skin removal after there has been substantial weight loss. Dra. Yily De Los Santos, a plastic surgeon based in the Dominican Republic, explores some of the options that are available.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos explains that one of the most common reasons for choosing body contouring is when the skin has lost its elasticity. Either due to natural weight loss or surgery, a person’s body is not able to spring back as one would hope. As such, there may be sagging skin that leaves a person feeling unhappy with their appearance.
In most instances, the body contouring is used to improve the tone of underlying tissue while also removing excess fat and skin. Dra. Yily De Los Santos explains that there are several options based upon what a person is trying to achieve aesthetically.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos has been a fan of the VASER lipo system. It is used for liposculpture, which is a tool that is used to improve the overall look and feel of the skin. It produces collagen and other elastic fibers. VASER stands for vibration amplification of sound energy of residence. This particular procedure can also collect the fat so that it can be used elsewhere.
One of the top reasons why Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends VASER is that it can produce less trauma than a typical liposuction procedure.
A tummy tuck, also known as abdominoplasty, is another form of body contouring as it helps to remove the excess skin that can be found as a result of weight loss as well as childbirth.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos feels that it’s important for a person to identify why they want the surgery. She explains that certain procedures are not ideal for someone who plans on getting pregnant in the future. Additionally, aging and weight gain can also impact the future of the results.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos works to use the latest technology within her practice, allowing for positive results within the body contouring. However, Dra. Yily De Los Santos also identifies that a person needs to be realistic in terms of how they will look following the procedure. No results are guaranteed. Additionally, some people have expectations that are unachievable because it is impossible to change a person’s overall body shape. Contouring is simply designed to remove excess skin as well as to transfer fat from one place in the body to another.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos explains some of the benefits of getting body contouring procedures in the Dominican Republic. She can perform a number of quotes and consultations online and is always happy to answer questions about the procedures and expectations.
Caroline Hunter
Caroline Hunter
