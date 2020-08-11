Open Lending Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2020.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changed the world, the economy and specifically the auto/dealership industry, we are very encouraged by the recent trends in the automotive loan market. The low interest rate environment, demand for used cars, and commuters shifting away from public modes of transportation are driving these positive recent trends. Automobile sales and prices are improving, our lending partners are continuing to utilize our platform and we have a healthy pipeline of new lenders who would like to integrate our technology platform within their business model,” said John Flynn, CEO and President of Open Lending. “We are also thrilled to have completed our business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation in June, which we believe provides us with the capital to execute on our growth plan.”

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Highlights

The Company facilitated 18,684 certified loans during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 20,008 certified loans in the second quarter of 2019

Total revenue was $22.1 million, compared to $25.2 million in the second quarter of 2019

Gross profit was $20.2 million, compared to $23.1 million in second quarter of 2019

GAAP net loss of $(49.8) million, compared to GAAP net income of $17.5 million in second quarter 2019. Second quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by approximately $60 million in costs associated with the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Nebula”). The majority of these costs, approximately $48.8 million, were attributable to the change in fair value of contingent consideration earn-out shares awarded as part of the business combination with Nebula. Given the share price performance milestones have all been met as of August 10, 2020, net income beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 and beyond will not be burdened by any changes to fair value of the contingent consideration earn-out shares.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million, compared to $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Combination

On June 10, 2020, Open Lending, LLC and Nebula, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by True Wind Capital, L.P., announced that they completed their previously announced business combination. Upon completion of the business combination, Nebula changed its name to Open Lending Corporation, and its common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol “LPRO” on June 11, 2020.

2020 Outlook

Based on second quarter results, the Company remains confident in its previously issued guidance.

Full Year 2020 Outlook Total Certified Loans 85,000 – 101,000 Total Revenue $89 - $108 million Adjusted EBITDA $54 - $70 million Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (1) $34 - $41 million

(1) Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the anticipated impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic is unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains highly uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call

About Open Lending

Open Lending, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.OpenLending.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends and the anticipated impact of the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans and future financial performance under the heading “2020 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the potential effects of COVID-19; applicable taxes, inflation, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the amount of redemption requests made by the Company’s stockholders; those factors discussed in other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this press release is financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, internally in analyzing our financial results and believe it is useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to evaluate its operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration and transaction bonuses as a result of the Business Combination. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31, 2020

2019

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,252 $ 7,676 Restricted cash 2,412 2,222 Accounts receivable 3,193 3,767 Current contract assets 19,491 29,782 Prepaid expenses 1,629 479 Other current assets 328 205 Deferred transaction costs - 1,081 Total current assets 53,305 45,212 Property and equipment, net 669 299 Non-current contract assets 43,235 33,169 Deferred tax asset, net 89,177 - Other assets 148 506 Total assets $ 186,534 $ 79,186 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,086 $ 1,337 Accrued expenses 924 2,006 Income tax payable 569 - Current portion of notes payable 4,463 2,484 Other current liabilities 2,647 2,366 Total current liabilities 11,689 8,193 Estimated fair value of contingent consideration 395,891 - Long-term notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 155,128 829 Other long-term liabilities 88,077 - Total liabilities $ 650,785 $ 9,022 Commitment and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred Series C units, 0 and 14,278,603 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

- 304,943 Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 0 shares issued as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized and 91,849,909 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020; 110,000,000 authorized and 37,631,052 issued an outstanding as of December 31, 2019 918 376 Additional paid-in capital (92,912 ) 7,626 Accumulated Deficit (372,257 ) (242,781 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (464,251 ) (234,779 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 186,534 $ 79,186





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Program fees $ 8,793 $ 9,482 $ 21,505 $ 17,457 Profit share 12,163 14,943 15,938 25,779 Claims administration service fees 1,111 758 2,054 1,431 Total revenue 22,067 25,183 39,497 44,667 Cost of services 1,827 2,067 4,322 3,594 Gross profit 20,240 23,116 35,175 41,073 Operating expenses General and administrative 14,650 3,315 18,218 6,407 Selling and marketing 1,295 1,889 3,373 3,645 Research and development 349 332 707 578 Operating income 3,946 17,580 12,877 30,443 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (48,802 ) - (48,802 ) - Interest expense (3,644 ) (82 ) (4,408 ) (168 ) Interest income 44 5 61 8 Other income 3 2 3 6 Income/(loss) before income taxes (48,453 ) 17,505 (40,269 ) 30,289 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,352 21 1,364 (99 ) Net income / (loss) attributable to Open Lending Corporation $ (49,805 ) $ 17,484 $ (41,633 ) $ 30,388 Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to Open Lending Corporation: Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share (1.01 ) (0.19 ) (0.80 ) (0.53 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 49,547,284 37,631,052 43,589,168 37,631,052



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (41,633 ) $ 30,388 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 2,676 1,010 Depreciation and amortization 671 52 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 48,802 - Deferred income taxes 775 - Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable 574 (829 ) Contract assets 225 (13,439 ) Prepaid expenses (69 ) (400 ) Other current and non-current assets 322 (339 ) Accounts payable 176 44 Accrued expenses (1,184 ) 316 Income tax payable 569 - Other liabilities 103 240 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,007 17,043 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (424 ) (57 ) Net cash used in investing activities (424 ) (57 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of notes payable (4,380 ) (1,242 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs 160,233 - Distributions to Open Lending, LLC unit holders (135,380 ) (20,179 ) Recapitalization transaction, net of transaction costs (13,289 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,184 (21,421 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,767 (4,435 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 9,897 13,136 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 28,664 $ 8,701 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 4,316 $ 160 Income tax paid (refunded), net 20 (99 ) Change in fair value of Open Lending, LLC redeemable convertible preferred units (47,537 ) 46,224 Conversion of preferred stock to common stock 257,406 -



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ (49,805 ) $ 17,484 $ (41,633 ) $ 30,388 Less: Non-GAAP adjustments: Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1) 48,802 - 48,802 - Transaction bonuses (2) 9,112 - 9,112 - Interest Expense 3,644 82 4,408 168 Share-based compensation (3) 2,189 487 2,676 1,010 Depreciation and Amortization 120 26 242 52 Income Taxes 1,352 21 1,364 (99 ) Total adjustments 65,219 616 66,604 1,131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,414 $ 18,100 $ 24,971 $ 31,519

Notes:

(1) Reflects non-cash charges for the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration earn-out shares from June 10, 2020 through June 30, 2020. (2) Reflects transaction bonuses awarded to key employees and directors in connection with the business combination. (3) Represents non-cash charges associated with the Class B Unit Incentive Plan of Open Lending, LLC. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 represents accelerated vesting of the legacy plan as result of the business combination



