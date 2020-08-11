CNB Financial Announces Third Quarter Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CLEARFIELD, Pa., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation [Nasdaq: CCNE] has announced the declaration of 17.0 cents per share quarterly dividend payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2020.



CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.

