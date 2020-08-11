Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,654 in the last 365 days.

VirTra Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2020 Financial Results

Sales Momentum Improves Margins and Drives Record $14.3 Million Backlog

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:

  • Received $1.6 million IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract from the Department of State for the Republic of Mexico for use-of-force simulators and police driving simulators
  • Released new V-VICTA (VirTra Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy) training curriculum to help law enforcement communicate and interact more effectively and positively with individuals with autism
  • To date, submitted 17 V-VICTA courses (a total of 60 hours of certified training content) to IADLEST’s National Certification Program
  • Backlog increased $4.2 million year-over-year to a record $14.3 million as of June 30, 2020

Second Quarter and Six Month 2020 Financial Highlights:

 All figures in millions, except per share data Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % Δ   YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Δ
Total Revenue $ 2.8   $ 3.1   -9 %   $ 6.1   $ 6.1   0 %
               
Gross Profit $ 1.6   $ 1.5   4 %   $ 3.2   $ 3.3   -4 %
Gross Margin   57.0 %   49.6 % 15 %     51.9 %   54.3 % -4 %
               
Net Loss $ (0.6 ) $ (0.6 ) -5 %   $ (1.0 ) $ (0.9 ) 5 %
Diluted EPS $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) 0 %   $ (0.13 ) $ (0.12 ) 8 %
               

Management Commentary

“Despite the highly unusual operating environment due to the pandemic, we continued to build on our sales momentum during the second quarter, which resulted in relatively consistent financial results compared to 2019 and which has positioned VirTra for a strong second half of the year,” said Bob Ferris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VirTra. “Financially, the quarter was highlighted by a $4.2 million increase in our backlog as compared with the same quarter last year and the continuation of a solid balance sheet. Operationally, the quarter was highlighted by the $1.6 million contract we received from the Department of State for the Republic of Mexico, expansions of our V-VICTA training curriculum, and progress increasing VirTra’s presence in the military market.

“While the prolonged impacts of COVID-19 delayed many of our installations during the second quarter, suppressing revenue, our sales and marketing teams worked diligently to successfully increase sales volumes. Given the national focus on law enforcement training and the significance of the use-of-force decisions entrusted to them, the need for VirTra’s solutions has likely never been greater. It remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect installations in the coming months, but given the indispensable nature of our unique products, which provide law enforcement and military personnel with access to the best decision-making, marksmanship, and use-of-force training available, we remain cautiously optimistic that the second half of the year will be stronger than the first.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 9% to $2.8 million from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in total revenue was due to decreases in installations of simulators, accessories, curriculum and training resulting from COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Gross profit increased 4% to $1.6 million (57.0% of total revenue) from $1.5 million (49.6% of total revenue) in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to reduced warranty costs.

Operating expense was $2.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The consistency in operating expense was mainly due to similar levels of general and administrative expense, as well as research and development expense.

Loss from operations was $822,000, compared to a loss of $883,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss totaled $601,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $634,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $579,000, compared to a loss of $675,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenue was $6.1 million compared to $6.1 million in the first six months of 2019. The consistency in total revenue was due to a similar number of simulators and accessories delivered compared to the same period in 2019.

Gross profit was $3.2 million (51.9% of total revenue) compared to $3.3 million (54.3% of total revenue) in the first six months of 2019. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to differences in the product mix and the quantity of systems, accessories, and services sold.

Operating expense was $4.5 million compared to $4.7 million in the first six months of 2019. The decrease in net operating expense was due to reduced selling, general, and administrative costs for travel, tradeshows, and professional service as a result of COVID-19 restrictions compared to the same period in 2019.

Loss from operations was $1.3 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.3 million in the first six months of 2019.

Net loss totaled $991,000, or $(0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $947,000, or $(0.12) per diluted share in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $978,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the first six months of 2019.

At June 30, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $14.3 million, a $4.2 million increase compared to backlog of $10.1 million as of June 30, 2019. Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues totaled approximately $4.8 million compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit totaled $4.0 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.7 million.

Conference Call

VirTra management will hold a conference call today (August 11, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s Chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, and CFO, Judy Henry, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 844-602-0380
International number: 862-298-0970

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact VirTra’s IR team at 949-574-3860.   

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 25, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 35813

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following table:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,   Increase   %   June 30,   June 30,   Increase   %
Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA   2020       2019     (Decrease)   Change     2020       2019     (Decrease)   Change
                               
Net Loss $ (601,260 )   $ (633,731 )   $ 32,471     -5 %   $ (990,670 )   $ (946,633 )   $ (44,037 )   5 %
Adjustments:                              
Provision for income taxes   (211,474 )     (217,248 )     5,774     -3 %     (314,474 )     (324,248 )     9,774     -3 %
Depreciation and amortization   89,930       73,419       16,511     22 %     179,607       143,684       35,923     25 %
EBITDA $ (722,804 )   $ (777,560 )   $ 54,756     -7 %   $ (1,125,537 )   $ (1,127,197 )   $ 1,660     -0 %
Impairment loss on That's Eatertainment, related party   140,000       -       140,000     100 %     140,000       -       140,000     100 %
Reserve for note receivable   3,639       102,473       (98,834 )   -96 %     7,278       102,473       (95,195 )   -93 %
                               
Adjusted EBITDA $ (579,165 )   $ (675,087 )   $ 95,922     -14 %   $ (978,259 )   $ (1,024,724 )   $ 46,465     -5 %
                               

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
VTSI@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets

  June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,779,820     $ 1,415,091  
Certificates of deposit   240,000       1,915,000  
Accounts receivable, net   2,741,191       2,307,972  
Interest receivable   3,406       7,340  
Inventory, net   2,928,803       1,949,414  
Unbilled revenue   2,098,120       3,579,942  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   434,186       353,975  
       
Total current assets   12,225,526       11,528,734  
       
Long-term assets:      
Property and equipment, net   1,157,774       1,028,198  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   1,244,374       1,390,873  
Intangible assets, net   256,725       217,930  
That's Eatertainment note receivable, long term, net, related party   291,110       291,110  
Security deposits, long-term   21,283       19,712  
Other assets, long-term   350,728       351,236  
Deferred tax asset, net   2,062,000       1,792,000  
Investment in That's Eatertainment, related party   700,000       840,000  
       
Total long-term assets   6,083,994       5,931,059  
       
Total assets $ 18,309,520     $ 17,459,793  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 742,753     $ 621,127  
Accrued compensation and related costs   608,114       611,487  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   462,813       334,751  
Note payable, current   433,656       -  
Operating lease liability, short-term   309,294       297,244  
Deferred revenue, short-term   2,808,142       2,490,845  
       
Total current liabilities   5,364,772       4,355,454  
       
Long-term liabilities:      
Deferred revenue, long-term   1,840,705       1,748,257  
Note payable, long-term   888,975       -  
Operating lease liability, long-term   1,017,169       1,174,882  
       
Total long-term liabilities   3,746,849       2,923,139  
       
Total liabilities   9,111,621       7,278,593  
       
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11)      
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -  
Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,760,030 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 7,745,030 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019   777       775  
Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -  
Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -  
Additional paid-in capital   13,902,047       13,894,680  
Accumulated deficit   (4,704,925 )     (3,714,255 )
       
Total stockholders' equity   9,197,899       10,181,200  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,309,520     $ 17,459,793  
       

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Revenues:              
Net sales $ 2,756,737     $ 3,002,381     $ 6,076,750     $ 6,014,082  
That's Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, related party   12,502       32,795       29,242       72,432  
Other royalties/licensing fees   540       19,137       1,950       19,137  
Total revenue   2,769,779       3,054,313       6,107,942       6,105,651  
               
Cost of sales   1,192,012       1,539,267       2,934,948       2,790,136  
               
Gross profit   1,577,767       1,515,046       3,172,994       3,315,515  
               
Operating expenses:              
General and administrative   2,023,074       2,044,860       3,800,450       3,946,791  
Research and development   376,611       353,665       706,366       709,306  
               
Net operating expense   2,399,685       2,398,525       4,506,816       4,656,097  
               
Loss from operations   (821,918 )     (883,479 )     (1,333,822 )     (1,340,582 )
               
Other income (expense):              
Other income   18,797       33,449       38,292       75,732  
Other expense   (9,613 )     (949 )     (9,614 )     (6,031 )
               
Net other income   9,184       32,500       28,678       69,701  
               
Loss before provision for income taxes   (812,734 )     (850,979 )     (1,305,144 )     (1,270,881 )
               
Benefit for income taxes   (211,474 )     (217,248 )     (314,474 )     (324,248 )
               
Net loss $ (601,260 )   $ (633,731 )   $ (990,670 )   $ (946,633 )
               
Net loss per common share:              
Basic $ (0.08 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.12 )
Diluted $ (0.08 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.12 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   7,752,780       7,735,303       7,749,091       7,750,370  
Diluted   7,752,780       7,735,303       7,749,091       7,750,370  
               

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended
  June 30 2020   June 30, 2019
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (990,670 )   $ (946,633 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   179,607       143,684  
Right of use amortization   146,500       142,160  
Reserve for note receivable   3,639       102,474  
Deferred taxes   (270,000 )     (329,000 )
Impairment of investment in That's Eatertainment, related party   140,000       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (433,219 )     (764,418 )
That's Eatertainment note receivable, net, related party   (3,639 )     -  
Trade note receivable, net   -       651  
Interest receivable   3,934       (2,910 )
Inventory, net   (979,389 )     (901,876 )
Unbilled revenue   1,481,822       (355,538 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (80,211 )     (214,838 )
Other assets   508       (80,268 )
Security deposits, long-term   (1,571 )     320,044  
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses   248,232       81,643  
Payments on operating lease liability   (145,663 )     (116,288 )
Deferred revenue   409,745       988,643  
       
Net cash used in operating activities   (290,375 )     (1,932,470 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of certificates of deposit   -       (1,880,000 )
Redemption of certificates of deposit   1,675,000       3,490,000  
Purchase of intangible assets   (43,240 )     (160,000 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (304,739 )     (309,921 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   -       2,631  
Net cash provided by investing activities   1,327,021       1,142,710  
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Repurchase of stock options   (5,846 )     (4,367 )
Stock options exercised   13,215       5,651  
Purchase of treasury stock   -       (318,204 )
Note payable-PPP Loan   1,320,714       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   1,328,083       (316,920 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash   2,364,729       (1,106,680 )
Cash, beginning of period   1,415,091       2,500,381  
Cash, end of period $ 3,779,820     $ 1,393,701  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid:      
Taxes (refunded) paid $ (44,474 )   $ 4,752  
       
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Treasury stock cancelled   -       292,138  
       

Primary Logo

You just read:

VirTra Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.