VirTra Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2020 Financial Results

Sales Momentum Improves Margins and Drives Record $14.3 Million Backlog

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) ("VirTra"), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. The financial statements are available on VirTra's website and here .



Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:

Received $1.6 million IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract from the Department of State for the Republic of Mexico for use-of-force simulators and police driving simulators

Released new V-VICTA (VirTra Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy) training curriculum to help law enforcement communicate and interact more effectively and positively with individuals with autism

To date, submitted 17 V-VICTA courses (a total of 60 hours of certified training content) to IADLEST’s National Certification Program

Backlog increased $4.2 million year-over-year to a record $14.3 million as of June 30, 2020

Second Quarter and Six Month 2020 Financial Highlights:

All figures in millions, except per share data Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % Δ YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Δ Total Revenue $ 2.8 $ 3.1 -9 % $ 6.1 $ 6.1 0 % Gross Profit $ 1.6 $ 1.5 4 % $ 3.2 $ 3.3 -4 % Gross Margin 57.0 % 49.6 % 15 % 51.9 % 54.3 % -4 % Net Loss $ (0.6 ) $ (0.6 ) -5 % $ (1.0 ) $ (0.9 ) 5 % Diluted EPS $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) 0 % $ (0.13 ) $ (0.12 ) 8 %

Management Commentary



“Despite the highly unusual operating environment due to the pandemic, we continued to build on our sales momentum during the second quarter, which resulted in relatively consistent financial results compared to 2019 and which has positioned VirTra for a strong second half of the year,” said Bob Ferris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VirTra. “Financially, the quarter was highlighted by a $4.2 million increase in our backlog as compared with the same quarter last year and the continuation of a solid balance sheet. Operationally, the quarter was highlighted by the $1.6 million contract we received from the Department of State for the Republic of Mexico, expansions of our V-VICTA training curriculum, and progress increasing VirTra’s presence in the military market.

“While the prolonged impacts of COVID-19 delayed many of our installations during the second quarter, suppressing revenue, our sales and marketing teams worked diligently to successfully increase sales volumes. Given the national focus on law enforcement training and the significance of the use-of-force decisions entrusted to them, the need for VirTra’s solutions has likely never been greater. It remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect installations in the coming months, but given the indispensable nature of our unique products, which provide law enforcement and military personnel with access to the best decision-making, marksmanship, and use-of-force training available, we remain cautiously optimistic that the second half of the year will be stronger than the first.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 9% to $2.8 million from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in total revenue was due to decreases in installations of simulators, accessories, curriculum and training resulting from COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Gross profit increased 4% to $1.6 million (57.0% of total revenue) from $1.5 million (49.6% of total revenue) in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to reduced warranty costs.

Operating expense was $2.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The consistency in operating expense was mainly due to similar levels of general and administrative expense, as well as research and development expense.

Loss from operations was $822,000, compared to a loss of $883,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss totaled $601,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $634,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $579,000, compared to a loss of $675,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenue was $6.1 million compared to $6.1 million in the first six months of 2019. The consistency in total revenue was due to a similar number of simulators and accessories delivered compared to the same period in 2019.

Gross profit was $3.2 million (51.9% of total revenue) compared to $3.3 million (54.3% of total revenue) in the first six months of 2019. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to differences in the product mix and the quantity of systems, accessories, and services sold.

Operating expense was $4.5 million compared to $4.7 million in the first six months of 2019. The decrease in net operating expense was due to reduced selling, general, and administrative costs for travel, tradeshows, and professional service as a result of COVID-19 restrictions compared to the same period in 2019.

Loss from operations was $1.3 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.3 million in the first six months of 2019.

Net loss totaled $991,000, or $(0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $947,000, or $(0.12) per diluted share in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $978,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the first six months of 2019.

At June 30, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $14.3 million, a $4.2 million increase compared to backlog of $10.1 million as of June 30, 2019. Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues totaled approximately $4.8 million compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $1.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit totaled $4.0 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.7 million.

Conference Call

VirTra management will hold a conference call today (August 11, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s Chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, and CFO, Judy Henry, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com .

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase % June 30, June 30, Increase % Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 (Decrease) Change 2020 2019 (Decrease) Change Net Loss $ (601,260 ) $ (633,731 ) $ 32,471 -5 % $ (990,670 ) $ (946,633 ) $ (44,037 ) 5 % Adjustments: Provision for income taxes (211,474 ) (217,248 ) 5,774 -3 % (314,474 ) (324,248 ) 9,774 -3 % Depreciation and amortization 89,930 73,419 16,511 22 % 179,607 143,684 35,923 25 % EBITDA $ (722,804 ) $ (777,560 ) $ 54,756 -7 % $ (1,125,537 ) $ (1,127,197 ) $ 1,660 -0 % Impairment loss on That's Eatertainment, related party 140,000 - 140,000 100 % 140,000 - 140,000 100 % Reserve for note receivable 3,639 102,473 (98,834 ) -96 % 7,278 102,473 (95,195 ) -93 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (579,165 ) $ (675,087 ) $ 95,922 -14 % $ (978,259 ) $ (1,024,724 ) $ 46,465 -5 %

Forward-Looking Statements



The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,779,820 $ 1,415,091 Certificates of deposit 240,000 1,915,000 Accounts receivable, net 2,741,191 2,307,972 Interest receivable 3,406 7,340 Inventory, net 2,928,803 1,949,414 Unbilled revenue 2,098,120 3,579,942 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 434,186 353,975 Total current assets 12,225,526 11,528,734 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 1,157,774 1,028,198 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 1,244,374 1,390,873 Intangible assets, net 256,725 217,930 That's Eatertainment note receivable, long term, net, related party 291,110 291,110 Security deposits, long-term 21,283 19,712 Other assets, long-term 350,728 351,236 Deferred tax asset, net 2,062,000 1,792,000 Investment in That's Eatertainment, related party 700,000 840,000 Total long-term assets 6,083,994 5,931,059 Total assets $ 18,309,520 $ 17,459,793 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 742,753 $ 621,127 Accrued compensation and related costs 608,114 611,487 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 462,813 334,751 Note payable, current 433,656 - Operating lease liability, short-term 309,294 297,244 Deferred revenue, short-term 2,808,142 2,490,845 Total current liabilities 5,364,772 4,355,454 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 1,840,705 1,748,257 Note payable, long-term 888,975 - Operating lease liability, long-term 1,017,169 1,174,882 Total long-term liabilities 3,746,849 2,923,139 Total liabilities 9,111,621 7,278,593 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,760,030 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 7,745,030 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 777 775 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 13,902,047 13,894,680 Accumulated deficit (4,704,925 ) (3,714,255 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,197,899 10,181,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,309,520 $ 17,459,793

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenues: Net sales $ 2,756,737 $ 3,002,381 $ 6,076,750 $ 6,014,082 That's Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, related party 12,502 32,795 29,242 72,432 Other royalties/licensing fees 540 19,137 1,950 19,137 Total revenue 2,769,779 3,054,313 6,107,942 6,105,651 Cost of sales 1,192,012 1,539,267 2,934,948 2,790,136 Gross profit 1,577,767 1,515,046 3,172,994 3,315,515 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,023,074 2,044,860 3,800,450 3,946,791 Research and development 376,611 353,665 706,366 709,306 Net operating expense 2,399,685 2,398,525 4,506,816 4,656,097 Loss from operations (821,918 ) (883,479 ) (1,333,822 ) (1,340,582 ) Other income (expense): Other income 18,797 33,449 38,292 75,732 Other expense (9,613 ) (949 ) (9,614 ) (6,031 ) Net other income 9,184 32,500 28,678 69,701 Loss before provision for income taxes (812,734 ) (850,979 ) (1,305,144 ) (1,270,881 ) Benefit for income taxes (211,474 ) (217,248 ) (314,474 ) (324,248 ) Net loss $ (601,260 ) $ (633,731 ) $ (990,670 ) $ (946,633 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,752,780 7,735,303 7,749,091 7,750,370 Diluted 7,752,780 7,735,303 7,749,091 7,750,370

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

