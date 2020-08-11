Euroseas Ltd. Reports Results for the Six-Month Period and Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today its results for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $13.5 million. Net income of $1.3 million and net income attributable to common shareholders (after a $0.2 million dividend on Series B Preferred Shares) of $1.1 million or $0.20 earnings per share basic and diluted. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 1 for the period was $1.4 million or $0.25 per share basic and diluted.



for the period was $1.4 million or $0.25 per share basic and diluted. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $4.4 million.



was $4.4 million. An average of 19.00 vessels were owned and operated during the second quarter of 2020 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $9,458 per day.

First Half 2020 Financial Highlights:

Total net revenues of $28.9 million. Net income of $3.2 million; net income attributable to common shareholders (after a $0.3 million of dividend on Series B Preferred Shares) of $2.9 million or $0.52 earnings per share basic and diluted. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 1 for the period was $2.3 million or $0.42 per share basic and diluted.



for the period was $2.3 million or $0.42 per share basic and diluted. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $8.4 million.



was $8.4 million. An average of 19.00 vessels were owned and operated during the first half of 2020 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $9,541 per day.

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share are not recognized measurements under US GAAP (GAAP) and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for Euroseas financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other Developments

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company agreed with certain of its lenders to defer a portion of its 2020 loan repayments to be repaid together with the respective balloon installments. A total of $4.7 million was rescheduled to December 2021 or within 2022. Furthermore, the Company agreed with the holders of its Series B Preferred Shares to have the option of paying the quarterly dividends in-kind, for the period from April 1, 2020 to January 29, 2021, by issuing additional Series B Preferred Shares and increasing the dividend rate to 9% (from 8%) if paid in-kind.

During July 2020, the Company completed the sale of three of its vessels, M/V Manolis P, M/V EM Oinousses and M/V Kuo Hsiung for a total of approximately $7.6 million of net proceeds of which $7.0 million was used to repay the outstanding loans of the vessels.



Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “The second quarter of 2020 turned out to be highly profitable despite the challenges of the pandemic which affected the charter rates of our vessels in the second half of the period and the numerous operational difficulties that we encountered. We have responded quickly to address the possibility of cash flow squeeze issues by agreeing with certain of our banks to defer installments and relax restricted cash covenants in case such liquidity is needed. At the same time, certain planned sales of our vessels for scrap were delayed and eventually completed in Q3 at lower prices, as a result of lockdowns and declines in scrap steel demand. In addition, port lockdowns have affected our ability to change crew on board our vessels. We have taken relevant measures to ensure our crew members’ and shore employees’ health and safety, despite the ongoing hurdles and travel restrictions imposed by lockdowns around the world.

“Looking forward, however, we are encouraged with the starting recovery of the charter market in late July 2020, but we still believe that the economic uncertainties remain high due to both the possibility of recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which affect the containership markets. The record low orderbook remains a positive characteristic of the containership sector which would allow a resumption of trade to normal levels to be translated in much improved market rates. In the meantime, our focus remains on ensuring that our vessels remain employed. On the strategic front, we continue to evaluate opportunities for mergers with other fleets or vessel acquisitions by issuing shares at non-dilutive levels.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of Euroseas commented: “The results of the second quarter of 2020 reflect the significantly increased net revenues compared to the same period of 2019, as we operated an average of 19.0 vessels, versus 11.0 vessels during the same period last year, even though two of our vessels remained idle during the quarter waiting to be scrapped. Our results have also benefitted from other income of $2.7 million, net related to insurance proceeds for our vessel M/V EM Oinousses, which had been idle since January 2020 and compensated for the costs and LOH incurred both in Q1 and Q2.

“Total daily vessel operating expenses, including management fees, general and administrative expenses but excluding drydocking costs, averaged $6,120 per vessel per day during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $6,423 per vessel per day for the same quarter of last year, and $6,003 per vessel per day for the first half of 2020 as compared to $6,324 per vessel per day for the same period of 2019, reflecting a 4.7% and 5.1% decrease, respectively, which is attributed to the different composition of our fleet during the periods. As always, we want to emphasize that cost control remains a key component of our strategy.”

“Adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter of 2020 was $4.4 million versus $1.6 million in the second quarter of last year. As of June 30, 2020, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $84.3 million versus restricted and unrestricted cash of $3.9 million. As of the same date, our scheduled bank debt repayments over the next 12 months amounted to about $13.4 million (excluding the unamortized loan fees), and we are in compliance with all our loan covenants.”

Second Quarter 2020 Results:

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company reported total net revenues of $13.5 million representing a 67.2% increase over total net revenues of $8.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 which was a result of the increased average number of vessels in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Market charter rates during the second quarter of 2020 were on average at higher levels for our containership vessels compared to the corresponding period in 2019 due to the different composition of our fleet, which in the second quarter of 2020 contained younger and larger vessels on average compared to the corresponding period in 2019, which was also reflected in the average earnings of our ships. The Company reported net income for the period of $1.3 million and net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.1 million, as compared to a net loss of $0.7 million and a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.7 million, respectively, for the same period of 2019. Drydocking expenses amounted to $0.4 million during the second quarter of 2020 as one vessel passed its intermediate survey in water and another vessel its special survey in-water. In the corresponding period of 2019, one vessel passed its intermediate survey in-water. Depreciation expenses for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $1.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period of 2019. Vessel operating expenses were $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, mainly due to the increased average number of vessels operated due to the increased number of vessels in the Company’s fleet. General and administrative expenses amounted to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 marginally higher compared to $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. On average, 19.0 vessels were owned and operated during the second quarter of 2020 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $9,458 per day compared to 11.0 vessels in the same period of 2019 earning on average $8,307 per day.

Interest and other financing costs for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $1.1 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period of 2019. Interest during the second quarter of 2020 was higher due to higher average outstanding debt during the period as compared to the same period of last year, partly offset by the decreased Libor rates of our bank loans during the period as compared to the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $4.4 million compared to $1.6 million achieved during the second quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.20 calculated on 5,576,960 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $1.12 for the second quarter of 2019, calculated on 1,542,508 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter of the unrealized loss on derivatives and the amortization of below time market charters acquired, the adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 would have been $0.25, compared to adjusted loss of $1.14 per share basic and diluted for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

First Half 2020 Results:

For the first half of 2020, the Company reported total net revenues of $28.9 million representing a 76.3% increase over total net revenues of $16.4 million during the first half of 2019, as a result of the increased average number of vessels. Market charter rates in the six months of 2020 were on average at higher levels for our containership vessels compared to the first six months of 2019 due to the different composition of our fleet, which in the first six months of 2020 contained younger and larger vessels on average compared to the corresponding period in 2019, which was also reflected in the average earnings of our ships. The Company reported net income for the period of $3.2 million and net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $0.8 million and a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2.2 million respectively, for the first half of 2019. Depreciation expenses for the first half of 2020 were $3.4 million compared to $1.6 million during the same period of 2019. On average, 19.0 vessels were owned and operated during the first half of 2020 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $9,541 per day compared to 11.0 vessels in the same period of 2019 earning on average $8,693 per day.

Interest and other financing costs for the first half of 2020 amounted to $2.4 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2019. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt in the current period compared to the same period of 2019, partly offset by the decreased Libor rates of our bank loans during the period as compared to the same period of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2020 was $8.4 million compared to $3.0 million achieved during the first half of 2019.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the first half of 2020 was $0.52, calculated on 5,576,960 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $1.44 for the first half of 2019, calculated on 1,542,508 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the first half of the year of the unrealized loss on derivatives and the amortization of below market time charters acquired, the adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 would have been $0.42, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.47 per share basic and diluted for the same period in 2019. As mentioned above, usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Fleet Profile:

The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year

Built Employment(*)



TCE Rate ($/day) Container Carriers AKINADA BRIDGE Intermediate 71,366 5,610 2001 TC until Oct-20 $16,000 SYNERGY BUSAN Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Oct-20

plus 4-6 months

option $8,100; option

$12,000 SYNERGY ANTWERP Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Dec-20 $8,000 SYNERGY OAKLAND Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-20

plus 8-12 months

extension option $10,000 until

Oct-20; option

CONTEX(**) 4250

less 10% SYNERGY KEELUNG Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until

Dec-20/Jun-22

plus 8- 12 months

option $10,000 until

Jun-21; $11,750 until

Jun-22; option

$14,500 EM KEA Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until Oct-20 $8,100 EM ASTORIA Feeder 35,600 2,788 2004 TC until Sep-20 $8,500 EVRIDIKI G Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Sep-20 $10,250 EM CORFU Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Sep-21 $10,200 EM ATHENS Feeder 32,350 2,506 2000 TC until Oct-20 $9,250 DIAMANTIS P Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Aug- 21 $6,500 EM SPETSES Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Aug-20

plus 5-7 months

option $7,000; option

$8,100 EM HYDRA Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until Aug-20 $7,000 JOANNA Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until Feb-21 $8,050 AEGEAN EXPRESS Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Aug-20 $5,900 NINOS Feeder 18,253 1,169 1990 TC until Aug-20 $6,500 Total Container Carriers 16 590,090 45,956

Note:

(*) Represents the earliest redelivery date

(**) The CONTEX (Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index) has been published by the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers’ Association (VHBS) since October 2007. The CONTEX is a company-independent index of time charter rates for container ships. It is based on assessments of the current day charter rates of six selected container ship types, which are representative of their size categories: Type 1,100 TEU and Type 1,700 TEU with a charter period of one year, and the Types 2,500, 2,700, 3,500 and 4,250 TEU all with a charter period of two years.





Summary Fleet Data:

Three months, ended

June 30, 2019 Three months, ended

June 30, 2020 Six months, ended

June 30, 2019 Six months, ended

June 30, 2020 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels (1) 11.00 19.00 11.00 19.00 Calendar days for fleet (2) 1,001.0 1,729.0 1,991.0 3,458.0 Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3) 0.0 210.3 36.4 210.3 Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3) 1,001.0 1,518.7 1,954.6 3,247.7 Commercial off-hire days (5) 32.8 81.6 38.4 99.8 Operational off-hire days (6) 0.2 3.9 0.5 69.7 Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6) 968.0 1,433.2 1,915.7 3,078.2 Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4) 96.7 % 94.4 % 98.0 % 94.8 % Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4) 96.7 % 94.6 % 98.0 % 96.9 % Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4) 100.0 % 99.7 % 100.0 % 97.9 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate (11) 8,307 9,458 8,693 9,541 Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12) 5,763 5,665 5,693 5,544 General and administrative expenses (13) 660 455 631 459 Total vessel operating expenses (14) 6,423 6,120 6,324 6,003 Drydocking expenses (15) 181 210 388 109

(1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company’s fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company’s fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

(2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period.

(3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up, vessels committed for sale or vessels that suffered unrepaired damages are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up, or of vessels that were committed for sale or suffered unrepaired damages.

(4) Available days. We define available days as the Calendar days in a period net of scheduled off-hire days including laid up. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues.

(5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment.

(6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels.

(7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes.

(8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment.

(9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(11) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter. TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters, pool agreements and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

(12) Daily vessel operating expenses, which includes crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and management fees are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately.

(13) Daily general and administrative expense are calculated by dividing general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. TVOE is the sum of vessel operating expenses excluding drydocking expenses and general and administrative expenses. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(15) Drydocking expenses, include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method divided by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred.





Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Time charter revenue 8,440,684 14,135,109 17,169,670 30,266,431 Commissions (359,165 ) (626,398 ) (750,020 ) (1,324,913 ) Net revenues 8,081,519 13,508,711 16,419,650 28,941,518 Operating expenses Voyage expenses 399,446 580,496 515,563 895,049 Vessel operating expenses 4,998,211 8,482,050 9,788,134 16,530,150 Drydocking expenses 180,853 362,783 773,326 376,369 Vessel depreciation 798,712 1,659,641 1,597,424 3,386,726 Related party management fees 770,847 1,313,546 1,547,139 2,642,368 Other operating income - (2,688,194 ) - (2,688,194 ) General and administrative expenses 660,328 785,890 1,255,751 1,588,266 Loss on write down of vessel held for sale - 121,165 - 121,165 Total operating expenses 7,808,397 10,617,377 15,477,337 22,851,899 Operating income 273,122 2,891,334 942,313 6,089,619 Other income/(expenses) Interest and other financing costs (751,329 ) (1,137,609 ) (1,461,978 ) (2,389,021 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (328,291 ) - (328,291 ) - Loss on derivatives, net (91 ) (468,146 ) (2,885 ) (468,146 ) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 2,684 555 (850 ) 2,183 Interest income 54,322 4,185 86,076 12,780 Other expenses, net (1,022,705 ) (1,601,015 ) (1,707,928 ) (2,842,204 ) Net (loss) / income (749,583 ) 1,290,319 (765,615 ) 3,247,415 Dividend Series B Preferred shares (478,038 ) (179,507 ) (949,152 ) (339,069 ) Preferred deemed dividend (504,577 ) - (504,577 ) - Net (loss) / income attributable to common shareholders (1,732,198 ) 1,110,812 (2,219,344 ) 2,908,346 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 1,542,508 5,576,960 1,542,508 5,576,960 (Loss) / earnings per share, basic and diluted (1.12 ) 0.20 (1.44 ) 0.52





Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares)

December 31,

2019 June 30,

2020 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 985,418 1,338,375 Trade accounts receivable, net 715,097 1,024,974 Other receivables 1,570,506 2,836,563 Inventories 1,889,164 1,805,700 Restricted cash 610,376 432,468 Prepaid expenses 526,531 432,555 Vessels held for sale - 7,050,208 Total current assets 6,297,092 14,920,843 Fixed assets: Vessels, net 116,230,333 105,873,785 Long-term assets: Restricted cash 4,334,267 2,134,267 Total assets 126,861,692 122,928,895 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Long-term bank loans, current portion 12,295,320 13,204,586 Related party loan, current 5,000,000 4,375,000 Trade accounts payable 3,899,967 2,707,519 Accrued expenses 1,725,321 1,584,461 Accrued preferred dividends 161,315 - Liability associated with asset held for sale - 540,783 Deferred revenue 973,774 652,445 Derivatives - 104,033 Due to related company 795,562 1,531,239 Total current liabilities 24,851,259 24,700,066 Long-term liabilities: Long-term bank loans, net of current portion 72,187,785 66,105,386 Derivatives - 364,113 Fair value of below market time charters acquired 1,714,370 553,531 Total long-term liabilities 73,902,155 67,023,030 Total liabilities 98,753,414 91,723,096 Mezzanine equity: Series B Preferred shares (par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,000 and 8,180 issued and outstanding, respectively) 7,654,577 7,834,084 Shareholders' equity: Common stock (par value $0.03, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 5,600,259 issued and outstanding) 168,008 168,008 Additional paid-in capital 253,967,708 253,977,376 Accumulated deficit (233,682,015 ) (230,773,669 ) Total shareholders' equity 20,453,701 23,371,715 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 126,861,692 122,928,895





Euroseas Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)









Six Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) / income (765,615 ) 3,247,415 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) / income to net cash provided by operating activities: Vessel depreciation 1,597,424 3,386,726 Amortization of deferred charges 118,032 122,787 Share-based compensation 49,565 60,808 Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives (41,435 ) 468,146 Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired - (1,160,839 ) Loss on write down of vessel held for sale - 121,165 Amortization of debt discount 95,214 - Loss on debt extinguishment 328,291 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (557,092 ) (2,273,177 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 824,384 3,973,031 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for vessel improvements - (256,482 ) Advance received for vessel held for sale - 540,783 Net cash provided by investing activities - 284,301 Cash flows from financing activities: Redemption of Series B preferred shares (11,686,000 ) - Loan arrangement fees paid (120,000 ) - Preferred dividends paid - (320,877 ) Proceeds from long- term bank loans 12,000,000 - Repayment of long-term bank loans and vessel profit participation liability (10,241,000 ) (5,295,920 ) Repayment of related party loan (625,000 ) Offering expenses paid (40,486 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,047,000 ) (6,282,283 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,222,616 ) (2,024,951 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,211,588 5,930,061 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 3,988,972 3,905,110

Cash breakdown

Cash and cash equivalents 2,000,437 1,338,375 Restricted cash, current 454,268 432,468 Restricted cash, long term 1,534,267 2,134,267 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows 3,988,972 3,905,110

Euroseas Ltd.

Reconciliation of to Net (loss) / income to Adjusted EBITDA

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Net (loss) / income (749,583 ) 1,290,319 (765,615 ) 3,247,415 Interest and other financing costs, net (incl. interest income) 1,529,875 1,133,424 2,208,770 2,376,241 Vessel depreciation 798,712 1,659,641 1,597,424 3,386,726 (Gain) / loss on interest rate swap derivatives, net (22,681 ) 468,146 (41,435 ) 468,146 Amortization of below market time charters acquired - (314,434 ) - (1,160,839 ) Loss on write down of vessel held for sale 121,165 121,165 Adjusted EBITDA 1,556,323 4,358,261 2,999,144 8,438,854

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net (loss) / income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, (gain) / loss on interest rate swaps, amortization of below market time charters acquired, and loss on write down of vessel held for sale. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss)/income, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance and liquidity position and because the Company believes that this non- GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods, of financial costs, (gain)/ loss on interest rate swaps, depreciation, amortization of below market time charters acquired, and loss on write down of vessel held for sale. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.





Euroseas Ltd.

Reconciliation of Net (loss) / income to Adjusted net (loss) / income

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except share data and number of shares)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Net (loss) / income (749,583 ) 1,290,319 (765,615 ) 3,247,415 Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives (22,681 ) 468,146 (41,435 ) 468,146 Amortization of below market time charters acquired - (314,434 ) - (1,160,839 ) Loss on write down of vessel held for sale - 121,165 - 121,165 Adjusted net (loss) / income (772,264 ) 1,565,196 (807,050 ) 2,675,887 Preferred dividends (478,038 ) (179,507 ) (949,152 ) (339,069 ) Preferred deemed dividend (504,577 ) - (504,577 ) - Adjusted net (loss) / income attributable to common shareholders (1,754,879 ) 1,385,689 (2,260,779 ) 2,336,818 Adjusted (loss) / earnings per share, basic and diluted (1.14 ) 0.25 (1.47 ) 0.42 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 1,542,508 5,576,960 1,542,508 5,576,960

Adjusted net (loss) / income and Adjusted (loss) / earnings per share Reconciliation:

Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted net (loss) / income to represent net (loss) / income before unrealized gain / loss on derivatives and amortization of below market time charters acquired. Adjusted net (loss) / income and Adjusted (loss) / earnings per share is included herein because we believe it assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of unrealized gain / loss on derivatives and amortization of below market time charters acquired, which items may significantly affect results of operations between periods.



Adjusted net (loss) / income and Adjusted (loss) / earnings per share do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss) / income or (loss) / earnings per share, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net (loss) / income and Adjusted (loss) / earnings per share may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.





