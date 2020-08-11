Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Appian Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

  • The KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18th at 12:00 p.m. ET. Please note that the presentation time has been rescheduled from a prior press release on July 16th.
  • The Jefferies Virtual Software Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, September 14th at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live, and the replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com).

About Appian
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Relations
Scott Walker
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: 703-496-4573
scott.walker@appian.com

Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
Phone: 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

