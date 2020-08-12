How Cody Patrick from Organic Music Marketing is quickly climbing the ranks in the music industry
The young and talented music marketer is becoming a household brand in the music industry.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cody Patrick, the founder and owner of Organic Music Marketing in Atlanta, GA has quickly caught on to become one of the most influential music marketers in the industry. The agency which Patrick started a few years back has already been working in collaboration with some high-end music producers and artists.
Although the young and talented music marketer has been working on and off in the music industry for almost 15 years, in more recent months, Patrick has managed to rank in some very lucrative clients and artists. His promotions company, Organic Music Marketing has taken him years of hard work and resources to finally establish itself as an influential company in the music industry. “I saw what it takes to build a company or brand people trust and want to be associated with, and after witnessing the mishaps and failures I’ve been lead to as a manager in the industry, I decided to just do my own thing and run with it,” Patrick tells us.
Patrick who is native to Atlanta and received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL, has recently become part of the A&R team at Asylum Records. Additionally, Patrick is well-equipped with an extensive list of frequent collaborations such as Atlanta’s visual production giant, Resolve Media Group. His background knowledge of business and building his network in the music industry has given him a lot of traction to build and foster his company.
It has taken him quite some time to establish, but Patrick has always seen every challenge as an opportunity to promote other artists, building a bond with their music – looking for innovative and creative ways to market their campaigns.
“I was never really one for rapping, or conducting the music, I was interested in what happens behind the scenes. The ins and outs of how artists get discovered, to the day when they finally release their first album,” shares, Patrick. “The music industry is a tight-knit community, each of us has the opportunity to help one another, but if you have someone on your team who struggles to find imaginative ways to run and promote your music, your music will never reach its listeners.”
In the past, Patrick has shared many terrible encounters with other PR agencies and music marketing groups that could not instill trust and authenticity in their promises. After years of unsuccessful or disappointing confrontations, Patrick then decided to use his knowledge and resources to start Organic Music Marketing.
In recent years, as a producer with Resolve, Patrick has produced music videos for Migos (Bad and Boujee), DRAM (Broccoli), Rapsody (Sassy), and TI and Meek Mill (Jefe). This is only the tip of the iceberg, with Organic Music having listed Future, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, T-Pain, YFN Lucci, Cyhi the Prynce, Mac Miller, and various other artists as some of their past collaborations.
Many who have worked with Patrick and his team in the past have shared how the company is consistent in everything they do, delivering promising results and looking for creative ways to support their clients.
“Writing and producing a single track, never mind a whole album takes dedication and a lot of effort, so why shouldn’t it be recognized for what it is. In my years, I have seen how the industry works, and going with the stream never delivers positive results,” he shares notably.
Organic Music Marketing has already been ranked as one of the top ten music PR companies in the world, with many more exciting collaborations to come from Patrick and his team. For more information about Cody Patrick or Organic Music Marketing, you can reach out via the websites below.
https://www.ceocodypatrick.com
https://www.organicmusicmarketing.com
Sitetrail Media (Press Agent)
Organic Music Marketing
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here