Sigma Corporation of America Announces Grand Prize Winners of #SigmaShotAtHome Photo Contest

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America has wrapped up the #SigmaShotAtHome photography and short film competition with the announcement of the “Grand Prize” winners. Marcel Lecours, founder and Art Director at SimpleFly Creative, won for his photo submission, Self Portrait of a Quarantined Dad, and Marshall Victory, cinematographer, won for his short film, Mano A Mano. Each winner will receive a SIGMA fp camera and 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary lens.



Over the span of twelve weeks, the #SigmaShotAtHome competition boasted over 1,300 total unique submissions resulting in over 180 honorable mentions and 24 total winning entries. The Grand Prize winners were chosen from this pool of monthly and weekly winners. Prizes throughout the contest ranged in value from $500-$2,100 and, in total, Sigma awarded nearly $23,000 worth of prize money and Sigma products.

This competition was open to all photographers and cinematographers within the U.S. regardless of experience level or brand preference. Entries were judged by a panel of Sigma photography and cinematography professionals based on creativity, originality and adherence to the theme of “shot at home.” Sigma would like to thank everyone who participated in this competition.

“When we launched this competition, our focus was to inspire photographers and cinematographers during a bleak point in our collective history. For Sigma to be able to help light the creative spark in so many creators and inspire award-winning work while under a nationwide 'stay at home’ situation was truly rewarding for us as a company focused on visual artistry.” - Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America

Here’s what the creators had to say about being the Grand Prize Winners and taking home the SIGMA fp + 45mm F2.8 DG DN lens:

“Winning the #SigmaShotAtHome contest grand prize has been a truly amazing experience. As a professional creative, I often suffer from Imposter Syndrome, so it really boosts my self confidence to know that my photo was selected as the winner from so many amazing entries.” - Marcel Lecour, Self Portrait of a Quarantined Dad

“I'm incredibly grateful and honored to be Sigma's Shot At Home Grand Prize Winner. I'm honestly inspired by the fellow filmmakers who have continued to create during these trying, but hopeful times. They've made me hungry for chocolate twists and cupcakes. They've made me wonder whether to draw facial hair on my utensils and whether I have the zen-like patience to watch a cactus bloom. They've made me want to rewatch Friday the 13th and Back to the Future. During these uncertain times, they've given me sunlight and made me want to learn how to skateboard... and thanks to Sigma, I'll have a new tool in my hands to do so, the SIGMA fp. I guarantee you I'll be using it. The painting's on the wall.” - Marshall Victory, Mano a Mano

Check out the Winner’s Showcase to see all the winners, honorable mentions and prizes:

https://blog.sigmaphoto.com/2020/sigma-shot-at-home-winners-showcase/

