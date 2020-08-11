Rapid7 Named a Leader in Midsize Managed Security Services Providers Report from Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020" report by Forrester Research Inc. The report also states that the company’s “recent acquisitions improved network analysis and visibility (NAV), making the portfolio comprehensive enough to become a viable alternative to traditional MSSP,” and states that “customers raved about how Rapid7’s dedicated staff provide a huge benefit.”



Security teams are continually challenged to do more with less, often struggling to find the time, talent, and technology to elevate their security programs. As a result, organizations are turning to managed security service solutions to help execute successful security programs. However, many of these solutions do not provide the data and information teams need to make informed decisions and take action.

Rapid7 brings its own best-of-breed technology solutions together with access to specialized experts and incident responders to deliver its managed security services. The company also leverages proprietary research on the threat landscape and information from the open source community to help customers prioritize and take action.

“Our managed services teams focus on expert collaboration and clear direction so that our customers can measurably improve their security posture,” said Jeremiah Dewey, vice president of Managed Services at Rapid7. “We believe our position as a Leader in this report is a testament to the value our technology and our team members can bring to organizations struggling to secure complex technology ecosystems.”

Rapid7 Managed Services include Managed Detection & Response ( InsightIDR ), Managed Vulnerability Management ( InsightVM ) and Managed Application Security ( InsightAppSec ). The company recently introduced several updates and enhanced capabilities to its managed service offerings:

Increased Visibility – In addition to existing environment coverage, Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) capabilities in InsightIDR give security operations teams greater visibility into user and device activity across the network.

– In addition to existing environment coverage, Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) capabilities in InsightIDR give security operations teams greater visibility into user and device activity across the network. World Class Service at Scale: Multiple SOCs distributed globally in a follow-the-sun model enable 24 x 7 x 365 threat monitoring and incident response, and the company’s multiple SOC Pod model allows for fast triage of alerts and deep knowledge sharing among analysts of each customer’s environment.

Multiple SOCs distributed globally in a follow-the-sun model enable 24 x 7 x 365 threat monitoring and incident response, and the company’s multiple SOC Pod model allows for fast triage of alerts and deep knowledge sharing among analysts of each customer’s environment. Support For Additional Organizations: Enterprise customers can now easily manage multiple organizations within their business portfolio and align their MDR service to their own internal security operations organizational structures.

Enterprise customers can now easily manage multiple organizations within their business portfolio and align their MDR service to their own internal security operations organizational structures. Increased Transparency and Guidance: Monthly reports now include updated sections for trend analysis, SOC response transparency, operational transparency, alerts by disposition and additional clarification about the classification of alerts.

Rapid7 was one of 12 companies evaluated in The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020. The report evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of top managed services vendors against 26 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Source: Forrester Research, Inc., “The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020,” by Jeff Pollard and Claire O’Malley with Joseph Blankenship, Melissa Bongerzone and Peggy Dostie, August 11, 2020.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,100 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

