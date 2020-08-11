Southwest Recovery Services Helps Provide Credit Relief Amid COVID-19

The professionals at Southwest Recovery Services help various companies across a wide range of industries collect the money they are owed in a ethical manner.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the ongoing public health crisis, Southwest Recovery Services continue to aid clients in collecting their overdue receivables. Recognizing that cash flow is vital to sustaining a business, the professionals at SWR are committed to employing innovative ways to keep companies operational.Additionally, in an effort to lend further support during the pandemic, SWR is currently helping clients who have had debts reported to credit bureaus, reach settlements, so that outstanding items can be deleted from their credit report."While we operate during this time, we are taking every precaution to remain supportive and understanding, especially given the sensitivity of the situations we handle. We will continue to implement innovative solutions to ensure our clients' overdue accounts are paid in full."- A representative from Southwest Recovery ServicesSouthwest Recovery Services encourage professionals to continue placing their overdue accounts, so they may aid businesses in supplying much-needed cash flow during these unprecedented times. Founded on the principals of courtesy and respect, SWR is here to help mitigate financial loss.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit their official site here. About Southwest Recovery ServicesSouthwest Recovery Services is a full-service collection agency based out of Dallas, Texas with collection offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, St. Louis, and Oklahoma City. The professionals at SWR use their knowledge of federal, state, and local debt collection laws to mitigate risk and recover lost revenue. With a high collections success rate and a service-oriented approach, their account agents and legal networks work together to recover the money businesses are owed.