Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and RingCentral Enter into a Strategic Partnership

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (https://www.AL-Enterprise.com/), a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) (https://www.RingCentral.com/), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce a new co-branded cloud solution – Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral – making it unique and exclusive for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. RingCentral and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will jointly develop programs enabling both companies to lead the cloud communications services for the enterprise market.

“We are excited to partner with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and to bring our industry-leading cloud communications solutions to their customers and partners,” said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman and CEO. “Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s strong presence in Europe and beyond will enhance our ability to jointly enable customers and partners accelerate their migration to cloud communication solutions in these markets.”

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s mission is to deliver customized technology experiences to enterprises with a verticalized business approach in networking, communications, and cloud. Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral will enrich the company’s cloud portfolio enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation with public Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

“Customers demand agile, robust and secured cloud communication and collaboration solutions in today’s high-speed technology world,” said Jack Chen, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. “For our customers and partners, this strategic partnership enables us to offer them a wider choice of technology-leading cloud solutions, to comprehensively cover their business needs. This partnership will also enable Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to accelerate the development and transformation of our cloud business to become the number one player in cloud solutions in Europe and beyond focusing on vertical solutions and services to make everything connect. It will bring significant opportunities for our well-established business partner ecosystem and strong values for our customers.”

Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral will be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Financial Terms:

Under the commercial agreement, both companies will contribute resources towards development and sales & marketing of Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral. RingCentral will pay Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise $100 million in cash for exclusive access, a minimum seat commitment, and future commissions.

Conference Call Details:

The companies also announced that they will hold a conference call today August 11, 2020 at 5:15 AM Pacific Time (8:15 AM Eastern Time) to discuss this partnership.

When: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:15AM PT (8:15AM ET).

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:15AM PT (8:15AM ET). Dial-in: To access the call in the United States, please call 1-877-705-6003, and for international callers, dial 1-201-493-6725. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.

To access the call in the United States, please call 1-877-705-6003, and for international callers, dial 1-201-493-6725. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. Webcast: http://ir.ringcentral.com/ (live and replay).

http://ir.ringcentral.com/ (live and replay). Replay: Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM ET on August 18, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13708193.

Investor Presentation Details:

An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at http://ir.ringcentral.com/.

Media Contact: Maire Collins Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Maire.Collins@al-enterprise.com + 33 6 38 64 43 39

Jyotsna Grover RingCentral + 1 650-513-8712 jyotsna.grover@ringcentral.com

Cliff Warder Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Cliff.Warder@al-enterprise.com +44 7736 121 506

Ryan Goodman RingCentral + 1 (650) 918-5356 Ryan.Goodman@ringcentral.com

Social Media: LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/2Fg9TYP) Facebook (https://bit.ly/3fKfW4t) Twitter (https://bit.ly/2XSWDzA).

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (https://www.AL-Enterprise.com/). delivers the customized technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect. Their digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions tailored to ensure customers’ success, are offered with flexible business models; in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. These solutions have built-in security and are designed to limit their environmental impact. Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than 830,000 customers in 100 countries around the world. The privately-owned company with headquarters in France has over 2900 direct business partners worldwide, achieving an effective global reach with a local focus.

For more information, visit our web site at: https://www.AL-Enterprise.com/.

About RingCentral: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) (https://www.RingCentral.com/) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone™ (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements regarding RingCentral’s future financial and operating performance, RingCentral’s future financial and operating performance, RingCentral’s plans to partner with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to offer Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral, the anticipated benefits of and activity under RingCentral’s strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, including the ability to create a long-term growth opportunities for RingCentral, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in RingCentral’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and in other filings RingCentral makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RingCentral as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates.