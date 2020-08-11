AbacusNext Announces Updates to AbacusLaw

Latest features and enhancements that provide instant visibility into a firm’s financial metrics to help with productivity, profitability and awareness of trends will be highlighted at ILTA>ON

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2020 -- AbacusNext®, a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, today announced the company has released new features and enhancements in AbacusLaw, bringing users instant visibility into financial metrics to help with the productivity, profitability and awareness of trends. The updated dashboard will be showcased and available for demo during ILTA>ON taking place virtually August 24-28, 2020.



Some of the latest enhancements include:

An Updated Look – The toolbar, background imagery, dashboard interface, name and matter screens and case previews have all been updated with a cleaner design for quick access to vital information.

New Apps Available on the Dashboard – The Accounting Overview App provides insight into the AR and AP process including not yet billed and past due invoices; the Hours Comparison App shows available, worked, invoiced and collected hours for timekeepers over selected periods.

A Customizable Dashboard – Users may now control the color and text of app titles to their liking.

Remote API Provisioning – This functionality provides easier API access to third parties and streamlines future integrations.

“The goal of legal technology is to facilitate an attorney’s workload, and AbacusLaw’s user interface has been updated to improve efficiency,” states Tomas Suros, global product marketing director – legal, AbacusNext. “We are constantly improving our products to give our clients the tools they need to effectively run their practice. These latest enhancements and updates to the AbacusLaw dashboard give our clients real-time insight into their firm’s daily operations and are designed to do so with a reduced number of clicks, providing quick access to vital case, client and firm information. We look forward to sharing the new dashboard with the ILTA>ON attendees.”

AbacusLaw is an all-in-one practice management and accounting system that automatically captures critical case and client details for many practice areas. It is designed to help firms manage deadlines and gain complete visibility into the practice, providing all the tools needed to grow – including case management, time tracking, billing, payment processing and accounting operations.

For more information on AbacusLaw and these most recent updates, visit https://www.amicusattorney.com/abacuslaw/ .

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, offering a complete suite of practice management, payment processing and document automation solutions with on-site, public and private cloud hosting options. With over 100,000 users across 60 countries, AbacusNext is recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit abacusnext.com .