Khali Henderson to Serve as Advisor to Mission Sisters Who Work

The scholarships Mission Sisters provides help break down the real financial barriers that many women experience, enabling them greater access to education and training that can change their lives.”DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Sisters Who Work, a nonprofit organization providing empowerment, education and scholarships to women, announced today that Khali Henderson, Senior Partner for BuzzTheory, will serve as an Advisor to the humanitarian group.
"I’ve seen the positive impact of Mission Sisters Who Work’s programs firsthand at several professional development events for women,” said Henderson. “It was an easy ‘yes’ when they asked me to take on an advisory role.”
Henderson has more than 30 years of marketing, communications and content development experience in the technology space. Perhaps best known for her leadership as editor in chief at Channel Partners, the telecom and IT industry’s leading channel media and events brand, Henderson is one of the country’s foremost experts on channel strategy, marketing and media. In addition to helping build what is now the largest tech channel media property and event, she has developed and managed marketing and public relations programs for a range of technology companies and trade associations.
At BuzzTheory, Henderson heads up business development and serves as the chief content officer. Forrester named BuzzTheory one of the Top 13 Channel PR firms globally and Henderson as one of the Top 5 most-recommended. She also is a member of the prestigious invitation-only Forbes Agency Council.
“When Khali first learned about Mission Sisters Who Work and my second book, ‘How to Be a Woman in Technology (While Focusing on What Matters Most),' she immediately promoted the project to her extensive network of women in tech,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, co-founder and president of Mission Sisters Who Work. “The result was that three-quarters of the women who were featured in the book came from Khali’s kind introductions.”
Since then, Henderson has been a vocal supporter of Mission Sisters, connecting the nonprofit to women-focused groups and events in the telecom and technology industries. As O’Donoghue was completing her manuscript for her latest book, “How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader (While Crushing Your Goals),” Henderson shared her expertise as a messaging expert and content editor to help polish the final product, which serves as a fundraiser for Mission Sisters. (All royalties earned from O’Donoghue’s books go directly to Mission Sisters Who Work, helping to fund scholarships and training.)
“Mission Sisters’ founder Cheryl O’Donoghue has a knack for helping others become their best selves by strengthening their emotional intelligence,” said Henderson. “And the scholarships Mission Sisters provides help break down the real financial barriers that many women experience, enabling them greater access to education and training that can change their lives.”
In addition to serving as an Advisor to Mission Sisters, Khali is a member of the board of directors for Cloud Girls (cloudgirls.org), a nonprofit next-gen technology think tank, and a past board member for Alliance of Channel Women (allianceofchannelwomen.org), an organization promoting careers and leadership for women in the technology channel. In 2018, she received the ACW ACT Award for Outstanding Volunteers.
About Mission Sisters Who Work. Mission Sisters, a charitable 501(c)(3), provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and programming, as well as scholarships so that women can take charge of their lives and close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. The nonprofit also offers sponsored and named scholarships, providing opportunities for individual donors and businesses to create a legacy, impact the world and be an inspiring force for good and real change. Please contact Mission Sisters for more details.
