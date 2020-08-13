Electro Scan Completes Pipe Assessment of 54-Inch Diameter Cured-In-Place Pipe Using Its New Advanced ES-660 X-Probe

California-based Electro Scan Inc. revolutionizes the way large diameter pipes are tested for leaks and to confirm the watertightness of trenchless pipe materials for the water and sewer industry.

Electro Scan ruggedized machine-intelligent pipeline assessment probe.

As illustrated, the Electro Scan intelligent probe automatically finds & measures leaks in Gallons per Minute as it passes by defective joints, cracks, and badly installed customer connections.

Electro Scan field crews match internal pipe defects with above ground subsidence to identify pre-sinkhole risk assessments.