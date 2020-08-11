Retail TouchPoints and retailX Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Virtual Retail Innovation Conference

/EIN News/ -- HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints (RTP) , the top media group covering omnichannel retail, and retailX , the leading event platform focused on the convergence of digital and physical retailing environments, are joining forces to present the first virtual Retail Innovation Conference (RIC20), taking place October 13-14, 2020. Building off the success of the live event’s seven-year history, the Retail Innovation Conference will showcase a significantly expanded lineup of programming as a result of the strengthened partnership.



To deliver an unmatched, immersive RIC20 experience, RTP is tapping into its digital roots and building upon more than a decade-long history of creating engaging and educational content and events, both live and virtual. During the two-day RIC20 program, registered attendees will have access to:

Strategic insights and tactical takeaways from the industry’s leading experts, analysts and influencers;

Exclusive access to cutting-edge tech companies and consultants;

One-to-one meetings and brainstorming opportunities;

Curated online networking events and experiences;

And much more.



“As a team, RTP and retailX will present a powerful lineup of speakers and content featuring top executives from brick-and-mortar, ecommerce and omnichannel retail companies,” said Debbie Hauss, Executive Director of Content, Retail TouchPoints. “Our innovation-focused content will be designed to offer actionable takeaways from real-life case studies, the latest industry research, and best-practice frameworks and roadmaps.”

“Retail is possibly forever changed, and now is the time to think differently,” said Alison Medina, Vice President of Content, retailX. “This virtual platform allows us the ability to shift our education focus to only the most disruptive, innovative and top-of-mind challenges and opportunities for retail today.”

Also during virtual RIC20, the 2020 Retail Innovator Award (RIA) winners will be revealed. Nominations are open until August 21, 2020. Since its inception eight years ago, RIA has recognized individuals who have delivered positive change to the retail industry through innovative ideas and out-of-the-box thinking.

Speaker submissions for virtual RIC20 are open through Friday, August 21, 2020. Click here to submit. Criteria for speakers includes:

Sessions must focus on accelerating retail innovation ; feature actionable insights; and/or address how to pivot to respond to changes in the retail marketplace.

Content must be exclusive to RIC20 (not previously presented at another event).

(not previously presented at another event). Speakers and topics are subject to approval by the Retail TouchPoints and retailX editorial teams.

and Although technology companies/solution providers are eligible to speak, the content must not be, in any way, a sales pitch for the company’s products/services.

for the company’s products/services. Preferable formats include: (1) Real-world case studies, with a retail executive speaker; (2) Blueprints/Roadmaps focused on acceleration of digital transformation, new delivery models, new marketing tactics, etc.; (3) Actionable guidance on how to accelerate implementation of new tech; and/or (4) New research or trend data focused on changing shopper behavior.

For further information or to speak to a Retail TouchPoints or retailX executive, please contact: Beth Cowperthwaite at beth.cowperthwaite@emeraldx.com .

