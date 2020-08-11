Bobit Business Media Announces Paras Maniar as CEO

Former Gannett Executive joined in March and brings Operational Experience in Media and Technology to the Company

/EIN News/ -- TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobit Business Media announced today that Paras Maniar has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Maniar’s tenure at Bobit began with a rapid onboarding in March of 2020 as it aligned with the unprecedented event and publishing changes due to COVID-19. Within weeks of taking the leadership helm, Maniar introduced necessary organizational changes and workflows recalibrating the company’s business model to prepare for more seismic shifts related to the pandemic.



“I am honored and energized by the opportunity to continue the leadership of this organization, and I look forward to being part of our new collective energy and see that the passion and creativity of this team comes to fruition,” says Maniar, “Big changes and innovation are coming.”

Key initiatives Maniar rolled out since March include a pivot in Bobit’s events portfolio adding virtual experiences to complement in-person options and an overall increase in interactive digital media offerings. Both efforts aim to make content, education, and connections more readily available to Bobit’s audiences.

Maniar joined Bobit from Gannett, where he served as President, Local of the media company. Maniar brings with him an extensive background in sales, operations, strategic planning, product development, finance, and marketing along with an appreciation for Bobit’s family history, and unique market position in the global fleet, transportation, public safety, and beauty sectors.

Prior to being President, Local at Gannett, Maniar held the position of Chief Strategy Officer at ReachLocal with direct responsibility over Corporate Development, Business Development and Marketing as well as all North American sales.

Maniar completed his B.A. in both Economics and Political Economies of Industrial Societies from the University of California, Berkeley. He received a J.D. from Northwestern School of Law and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management. Maniar will be based in the company’s Torrance, CA, headquarters.



Deeply committed to providing important content to each of its verticals, Bobit Business Media has successfully grown and innovated nearly 60 years. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, Bobit employs talented associates in areas including editorial, audience marketing, ad sales, production, digital media, in-person and virtual events, and research across the entire United States.

For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com .

