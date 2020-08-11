Conference Recordings Accessible for 1 Year

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 11, 2020 -- CMHC Concludes CMHC West Live Online: Complexities in Cardiometabolic Care.



CMHC West Live Online: Complexities in Cardiometabolic Care concluded on Sunday, August 9th. Delivered for the first time entirely online, this year's CMHC West continued its tradition of providing medical practitioners with an advanced learning environment centered on innovation and clinical creativity. Led by the field's leading clinicians, researchers, and thought-leaders, the conference boasted an extensive agenda including two full days of in-depth clinical sessions, two CME Sunrise Symposia, two PME symposia, an interactive virtual exhibit hall, and a one day summit centered on the complexities and challenges faced while providing cardiometabolic care.



During the first day of the conference, sessions were split into two main sections: obesity and lifestyle medicine, and diabetes management. Keynote speaker, Dr. Robert F. Kushner, MD--a world-renowned clinician, Professor of Medicine, and Medical Director -- led an insightful presentation on the Practical Management of Obesity. Day two of the conference centered first on kidney disease, heart failure, and hypertension, and then the latter half of the day focused on dyslipidemia, atherosclerosis, and thrombosis.



The final day of the conference featured a one-day specialty summit titled Complexities in Cardiometabolic Care. Led by CMHC Chairs, George Bakris, MD, Christie Ballantyne, MD, Robert Eckel, MD, and Anne L. Peters, MD, participants partook in an interactive learning experience, with panelists unpacking and resolving real-life patient cases submitted by audience members. Centered on practical yet advanced clinical approaches, clinicians were able to depart with an expert's perspective on developing strategic clinical solutions for even the most complex patient cases.



The conference's virtual exhibit hall featured a collection of cutting-edge cardiometabolic tools, products, and services. With an interactive floor plan, a live chat, and more, CMHC's first-ever virtual exhibit hall connected clinicians directly with the latest resources in the industry available.



Developed and led by the field's foremost clinical leaders, this virtual educational event provided practitioners with top-tier clinical educational and actionable insights all from the setting of their choosing. Produced in direct response to the clinical challenges and barriers cardiometabolic practitioners experience every day, this event equipped clinicians with new clinical strategies and knowledge to better provide the utmost cardiometabolic care to patients no matter the case.



The conference will be followed by the 15th Annual Cardiometabolic Health Congress | Evolving Paradigms in Cardiometabolic Care: Disparities & Advancements taking place October 21st-24th.

